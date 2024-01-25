As with every season, The Bachelor Season 28 will feature episodes with the star’s family. Viewers met Joey Graziadei‘s family in The Bachelorette Season 20 when he was dating Charity Lawson. Now that he’s on his own journey to finding the one, his parents and siblings will return.

Charity’s brother appeared in her season premiere last year, but Joey’s family hasn’t made an appearance yet in Season 28. With only one episode down, there’s still plenty of time for that. And his family has been involved with Joey’s Bachelor experience every step of the way. Joey told TV Insider ahead of the premiere that one of his sisters helped immensely when he was debating going on The Bachelorette at all, and her advice helped again when he was debating starring in the franchise.

“I really talked about that a lot with my sister,” he said of his decision to compete in Charity’s season. “She said, you could possibly watch it one day, and if you’re watching and it’s not you, and you see someone get out of that limo and you’re like, that could have possibly been my wife, I would never forgive myself. So it’s always been the mindset. I’ve always done it through my entire life. If there’s opportunities that come along, they’re there for a reason, and you learn from all of them regardless. So why not take a leap of faith?”

If he never took the chance, he “would always look back and wonder what could have been.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Graziadei (@joeygraziadei)

Who are Joey Graziadei’s parents?

Joey’s mom and dad are Cathy Pagliaro and Nick Graziadei. The pair got divorced when Joey was young after Nick came out as gay, something Joey opened up about (with his dad’s permission) on a one-on-one date with Charity on The Bachelorette. As Joey said on The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in July 2023, “I had that conversation with him, and he was comfortable and trusted me on how I would carry myself and talk about it, and it would be shared in the right light.”

Viewers met some of Joey’s family in The Bachelorette, but his dad, Nick Graziadei, and Nick’s husband didn’t make an appearance in the hometown date in Joey’s hometown of Royersford, Pennsylvania. Joey’s Uncle Joe was present, however. Some fans expressed disappointment over Nick’s absence, but Joey confirms his dad will appear this season alongside his mom and sisters. They’ll appear sometime early on in the season, and then again near the end for the hometown dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Graziadei (@joeygraziadei)

“It’s kind of the same group as before. My sisters will be there, my dad will be there, my mom will be there,” Joey tells TV Insider. “It was great to have them in the beginning and the end of the experience there. People I trust most in my life, and I obviously don’t know what exactly is going to be shown, but I know that from my time on the show that those conversations and that time we have, they’re heightened, they’re important. It’s the last time they get to see me and talk through everything. So it’s big. And they were there for me as they always have been. And I feel lucky to have them as support.”

Joey also reveals that his dad is no longer married. “My dad is actually single, so he is as eligible as they come,” he says.

Who are Joey Graziadei’s sisters?

Joey has two sisters: an older sister, Carly Monzo, and a younger sister, Eleanor Graziadei. Eleanor’s Instagram is private, but Carly’s is public and she’s posted a bunch of Bachelor-related content leading up to her brother’s big season.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC