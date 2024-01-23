QVC Host Kim Gravel Opens Up About Her Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis

Veteran television host Kim Gravel, best known for appearing on QVC with her Belle By Her and Belle Beauty products, has opened up about her Bell’s palsy diagnosis for the first time.

Ahead of the launch of her new beauty brand, Love Who You Are (LWYA), the entrepreneur took to social media to share a message with her followers. In the post, she revealed her battle with Bell’s palsy, which is a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face.

“My daddy always used to say, ‘You’re either heading into a storm, in a storm or coming out of one,’ and y’all, I am dead set in the middle of it,” she said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, January 20. “I’m in the storm right now.”

She continued, “A few weeks ago, I woke up, and half of my side was paralyzed with Bell’s palsy. You know what? There’s nothing like practicing what you preach and really understanding what Love Who You Are means. Storms are there, I think, to refocus us and allow us to understand what life is really about and really appreciate that we only get one life, and it’s up to us to live it to the fullest.”

“I want to say to you today, wherever you are, if you’re going into a storm or you’re in the middle of it like me or you’re on your way out of it thanking God, it’s time to love who you are right where you’re at,” she concluded.

Gravel appeared on-screen for QVC on Monday night (January 22), where she showed off her new beauty range alongside host Courtney Khondabi.

“Don’t adjust your screens. I’ve not had dental work,” Gravel joked, pointing to the side of her face. “This is Bell’s palsy. God works in mysterious ways, right? We were developing this brand for a year and a half, and 15 days before the launch, I got Bell’s palsy, and I thought to myself, ‘What a wonderful way to step into Love Who You Are.'”

Fans offered their support for Gravel, with one Facebook commenter writing, “I gotta say (in regards to Kim’s BP) When most well known women from tv would be in seclusion— Kim steps up – and show’s us it’s a part of life. She is such an inspiration.”

“I’ve had Bell’s palsy, I wondered if Kim has tried therapy from a chiropractor it worked for me, I applaud her going on the air, most people would hide away, you go Kim!” said another.

Another added, “Kim I been praying for your recovery and you look beautiful as always.”