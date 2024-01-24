Celebrating 60 Years of ‘Let’s Make a Deal,’ Seeing the World from a Bug’s POV, Breaking Bread with Chrissy Teigen and David Chang, ‘Queer Eye’ in New Orleans

Bonnie Osborne / CBS

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

Special 9/8c

They’ve been revealing what’s behind the door, for better or worse, for a remarkable 60 years, and to celebrate the milestone anniversary, current host Wayne Brady (currently marking his 15th season on the job) presides over a “Diamond Jubilee” special with over $600,000 in prizes at stake. Among the temptations: $60,000 in cash and an Aston Martin valued at more than $300,000, though “zonks” await the unlucky costumed gamblers. Brady opens the show with a “Working for the Dealin’” opening number, accompanied by his musical group Dëaler, and he pays homage to original host Monty Hall and iconic model Carol Merrill with classic clips and a recreation of a vintage 1960s living-room set.

A Real Bug’s Life

Documentary Premiere

See the world from a new angle, that of tiny bugs and other miniature creatures, in a five-part nature docuseries from National Geographic, inspired by Pixar’s A Bug’s Life. Awkwafina narrates the story of these mini-heroes, including a jumping spider in New York City, a newly hatched orchid bee and leafcutter ant in the Latin American rainforest, a monarch butterfly migrating north from Texas, a dung beetle in the African savanna and a queen bumblebee on a British farm.

By coincidence, PBS’s Nature (8/7c) wraps its similarly themed three-part miniseries “Big Little Journeys” with the tale of a matchstick-sized chameleon in Madagascar and a water vole in the Scottish Highlands, each seeking a mate to propagate their small species.

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out

Series Premiere 10/9c

Pull up a chair and try to avoid the snack urge as the effervescent Chrissy Teigen joins celebrity chef David Chang, with comedian friend Joel Kim Booster, on a tasting tour of some of Los Angeles’ trendiest eateries. Each episode features celebrity guests sitting at the table as they dish candidly between courses, while Chang pops into the kitchen to appreciate masters at work. The opener visits the acclaimed Pizzeria Bianco, with Jimmy Kimmel and wife/producer Molly McNearney sharing slices. Future episodes feature Chrissy’s soulmate John Legend, Simu Liu, Regina Hall and Kumail Nanjiani.

Queer Eye

Season Premiere

The Emmy-winning reality reboot brings the Fab Five back to New Orleans for Season 8, with makeovers that are every bit as emotional as they are whimsical. Among the subjects: the athletic director at the Louisiana School for the Deaf, who’s trying to save the school’s football program, and a nun-turned-social justice lawyer who’s getting back into the dating game.

