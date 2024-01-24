Celebrating 60 Years of ‘Let’s Make a Deal,’ Seeing the World from a Bug’s POV, Breaking Bread with Chrissy Teigen and David Chang, ‘Queer Eye’ in New Orleans
Let’s Make a Deal marks its 60th anniversary with a prime-time special on CBS. A Disney+ nature docuseries sees the world from a bug’s perspective. Chrissy Teigen and David Chang hit L.A.’s trendiest restaurants with celebrity friends. Queer Eye returns to New Orleans for more emotional makeovers.
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime
They’ve been revealing what’s behind the door, for better or worse, for a remarkable 60 years, and to celebrate the milestone anniversary, current host Wayne Brady (currently marking his 15th season on the job) presides over a “Diamond Jubilee” special with over $600,000 in prizes at stake. Among the temptations: $60,000 in cash and an Aston Martin valued at more than $300,000, though “zonks” await the unlucky costumed gamblers. Brady opens the show with a “Working for the Dealin’” opening number, accompanied by his musical group Dëaler, and he pays homage to original host Monty Hall and iconic model Carol Merrill with classic clips and a recreation of a vintage 1960s living-room set.
A Real Bug’s Life
See the world from a new angle, that of tiny bugs and other miniature creatures, in a five-part nature docuseries from National Geographic, inspired by Pixar’s A Bug’s Life. Awkwafina narrates the story of these mini-heroes, including a jumping spider in New York City, a newly hatched orchid bee and leafcutter ant in the Latin American rainforest, a monarch butterfly migrating north from Texas, a dung beetle in the African savanna and a queen bumblebee on a British farm.
By coincidence, PBS’s Nature (8/7c) wraps its similarly themed three-part miniseries “Big Little Journeys” with the tale of a matchstick-sized chameleon in Madagascar and a water vole in the Scottish Highlands, each seeking a mate to propagate their small species.
Chrissy & Dave Dine Out
Pull up a chair and try to avoid the snack urge as the effervescent Chrissy Teigen joins celebrity chef David Chang, with comedian friend Joel Kim Booster, on a tasting tour of some of Los Angeles’ trendiest eateries. Each episode features celebrity guests sitting at the table as they dish candidly between courses, while Chang pops into the kitchen to appreciate masters at work. The opener visits the acclaimed Pizzeria Bianco, with Jimmy Kimmel and wife/producer Molly McNearney sharing slices. Future episodes feature Chrissy’s soulmate John Legend, Simu Liu, Regina Hall and Kumail Nanjiani.
Queer Eye
The Emmy-winning reality reboot brings the Fab Five back to New Orleans for Season 8, with makeovers that are every bit as emotional as they are whimsical. Among the subjects: the athletic director at the Louisiana School for the Deaf, who’s trying to save the school’s football program, and a nun-turned-social justice lawyer who’s getting back into the dating game.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Chicago Fire (9/8c, NBC): While Brett (Kara Killmer) seeks a wedding venue that’s just right, Ritter (Daniel Kyri) urges Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to see a doctor. Followed by Chicago P.D. (10/9c), which focuses on how Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) has been coping during the last six months off the job.
- Wild Cards (8/7c, The CW): TV’s new odd couple, Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) the detective and Max (Vanessa Morgan) the con woman, is assigned the simple case of a porch pirate, which naturally leads to a bigger crime: the murder of a ruthless sports agent.
- Criminal Record (streaming on Apple TV+): In the gripping British crime drama, Detective Sergeant June Lenker (the terrific Cush Jumbo) discovers the fateful flaw that caused the wrong man to go to prison years ago, but will anyone listen?