See Noomi Rapace in Eerie First Trailer for Apple Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Constellation’

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for action-packed psychological thriller Constellation, starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks.

The eight-part conspiracy-based series, created by Peter Harness and directed by Emmy Award-winner Michelle MacLaren, follows astronaut Jo (played by Rapace) as she returns to Earth after a space disaster, only to discover missing pieces of her life.

The action-packed space adventure delves into the dark edges of human psychology, portraying Jo’s desperate quest to unveil the hidden history of space travel and recover what she has lost. Constellation premieres globally on February 21, 2024, with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases on Wednesdays through March 27 on Apple TV+.

The series cast also includes James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, Barbara Sukowa, William Catlett, and Rosie & Davina Coleman as Alice. Michelle MacLaren, Oliver Hirschbiegel, and Joseph Cedar direct the new series. MacLaren, Oliver Hirschbiegel, and Joseph Cedar will also direct episodes.

The production features executive producers David Tanner, Tracey Scoffield, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, and Justin Thomson. MacLaren, Rebecca Hobbs, and Jahan Lopes serve as executive producers for MacLaren Entertainment. The series was primarily shot in Germany, and Daniel Hetzer produced it for Turbine Studios.

Apple TV+ has several exciting new offerings coming in 2024, including Master of the Air, which follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II, based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller. The limited series stars Austin Butler and Callum Turner, premiering on January 26, 2024. In addition, the eight-episode series Criminal Record, starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives during a historic murder conviction, will debut on February 21, 2024, the same day as Constellation.

