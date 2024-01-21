David Gail Dies: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ & ‘Port Charles’ Actor Was 58

David Gail, known for his roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, has died. The actor was 58 years old.

Gail played Stuart Carson in 90210 and Dr. Joe Scanlon in Port Charles, among other roles. His death was first reported by an Instagram story shared by Peter Ferriero, per Soap Opera Network. Ferriero hosts a 90210 podcast featuring 90210 producers Charles Rosin and Larry Mollin. Ferriero’s story was a shared post from Katie Colmenares, Gail’s sister, paying tribute to her late brother. The tribute was posted on Saturday, January 20. A cause of death has not been shared.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side,” her caption reads. “Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Colmenares (@colmenareskatie)

Gail took over the role of Dr. Joe Scanlon on Port Charles from Michael Dietz. His guest-star arc on 90210 came in Season 4. Gail starred as Dean Collins in Savannah (pictured above) on The WB, and he played Eddie Bartlett in the ’90s drama Robin’s Hoods and Danny Burke in The Round Table.

Additional credits include guest-star roles in shows such as Growing Pains, Doogie Howser, M.D., Murder, She Wrote, Matlock, V.I.P., ER, and JAG. The latter was his last on-screen credit, which aired in 2003. His last acting credit was for voice over work 2019’s Blacksad: Under the Skin video game. Gail made an appearance on Ferriero’s aforementioned podcast, which dives into the pop cultural impact of 90210, in April 2021.

Gail was born on February 27, 1965 in Tampa, Florida.