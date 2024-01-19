NFL Playoff Schedule 2024: Divisional Playoffs Preview

The road to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas narrows to four teams following this weekend’s divisional playoffs.

Action kicks off late Saturday afternoon with the Houston Texans at the Baltimore Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium. The AFC South champion Texans knocked off the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in the Wild Card round behind stellar play from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The AFC’s top-seeded Ravens expect fireworks from their own dynamic QB, Lamar Jackson (pictured), the league’s likely MVP.

Texans-Ravens is the first divisional playoff game to air on ESPN. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman call the game with Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge reporting.

In primetime on Fox, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers face the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The No. 7 seeded Packers are coming off a 48-32 beatdown of the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in the Wild-Card round. The Niners have owned the Packers in the playoffs in recent years, having ended Green Bay’s seasons in 2021, ’19, ’13 and ’12.

Sunday opens with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit’s Ford Field to face the NFC North champion Lions on NBC. Quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions won a 24-23 nailbiter over the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild-Card round to claim the franchise’s first postseason win since the 1991 divisional round. The Bucs dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 behind quarterback Baker Mayfield’s three touchdown passes in the opening round.

The weekend wraps up with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs heading to snowy Buffalo for a clash with the Bills on CBS. The Chiefs and Bills are meeting in the playoffs for the third time in four years, with the Chiefs winning 38-24 in 2020 and in a 42-36 overtime shootout thriller in ’21.

Winners from the divisional round advance to the conference championship games Sunday, January 28, on CBS and Fox.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2024: Divisional Playoffs

All times Eastern/Central.

Saturday, January 20

4:30/3:30c: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, ESPN/ABC

8/7c: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, Fox

Sunday, January 21

3/2c: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, NBC

6:30/5:30c: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, CBS