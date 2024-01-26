‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Don Diamont Wants a Love Triangle Between Bill, Poppy & Katie

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont is excited about his new storyline, which has his alter ego, Bill Spencer, reconnecting with Poppy Nozawa, a woman from his past. “I am thrilled that Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] came up with it and I am right on board,” says the actor. “Poppy coming out of nowhere is awakening things in Bill that had been at rest for quite a while.”

Bill and Poppy are set to grow even closer in the weeks ahead, which is welcome news to Diamont. “It’s a unique story and I really enjoy working with Romy [Park, Poppy],” he raves. “She’s just terrific, and Poppy is just so free and uninhibited. Bill’s just totally wrapped up in her.”

For Diamont, who spent years sharing scenes with Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Heather Tom (Katie), working with a new co-star is a big shift. “It’s just so different,” he shares.

“We have gone down those other roads for such a long period of time and I’m not averse to, if things evolve, Katie coming back into Bill’s life. I love that relationship, and needless to say, I just love Heather and working with Heather so much, so I think that that would be interesting as things evolve with Poppy to see Katie sort of come back [into] the picture. That would be fun. But having an entirely new love interest with no familial ties on the show is also amazing.”

Diamont is well aware of the speculation that Bill is the father of Poppy’s daughter, Luna, and says he would enjoy the twist. “He’s not letting it enter his mind quite yet, but he does feel some sort of otherworldly connection with Poppy and he’s very taken with Luna,” notes the actor.

“I would love it personally for Bill to have a daughter.” And it’s a road the actor has traveled down before on screen. “He’s had two adult children show up on his doorstep,” points out Diamont. “So I said, ‘We’re gonna have to change his name from Dollar Bill to No Protection Bill,’” he quips.

