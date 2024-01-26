‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Don Diamont Wants a Love Triangle Between Bill, Poppy & Katie

Stephanie Sloane
Comments
Don Diamont in 'The Bold And The Beauitful'
Preview
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont is excited about his new storyline, which has his alter ego, Bill Spencer, reconnecting with Poppy Nozawa, a woman from his past. “I am thrilled that Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] came up with it and I am right on board,” says the actor. “Poppy coming out of nowhere is awakening things in Bill that had been at rest for quite a while.”

Bill and Poppy are set to grow even closer in the weeks ahead, which is welcome news to Diamont. “It’s a unique story and I really enjoy working with Romy [Park, Poppy],” he raves. “She’s just terrific, and Poppy is just so free and uninhibited. Bill’s just totally wrapped up in her.”

Don Diamont and Heather Tom for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

(Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS)

For Diamont, who spent years sharing scenes with Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Heather Tom (Katie), working with a new co-star is a big shift. “It’s just so different,” he shares.

“We have gone down those other roads for such a long period of time and I’m not averse to, if things evolve, Katie coming back into Bill’s life. I love that relationship, and needless to say, I just love Heather and working with Heather so much, so I think that that would be interesting as things evolve with Poppy to see Katie sort of come back [into] the picture. That would be fun. But having an entirely new love interest with no familial ties on the show is also amazing.”

'The Bold and the Beautiful' EP Teases Eric Forrester's Complex Next Chapter
Related

'The Bold and the Beautiful' EP Teases Eric Forrester's Complex Next Chapter

Diamont is well aware of the speculation that Bill is the father of Poppy’s daughter, Luna, and says he would enjoy the twist. “He’s not letting it enter his mind quite yet, but he does feel some sort of otherworldly connection with Poppy and he’s very taken with Luna,” notes the actor.

“I would love it personally for Bill to have a daughter.” And it’s a road the actor has traveled down before on screen. “He’s had two adult children show up on his doorstep,” points out Diamont. “So I said, ‘We’re gonna have to change his name from Dollar Bill to No Protection Bill,’” he quips.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful where to stream

The Bold and the Beautiful

Don Diamont

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Aryna Sabalenka
1
Australian Open Finals 2024 TV Schedule on ESPN
Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz in 'Chicago Fire'
2
Is Cruz Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’? 3 Ways to Fix Tension With Severide
Bobby Berk in 'Queer Eye' - Season 8, Episode 4
3
Bobby Berk Reveals Why He’s Really Leaving ‘Queer Eye’
Tom Hopper, Luke Arnold, Toby Stephens in 'Black Sails' Season 3
4
Toby Stephens Reacts to ‘Black Sails’ Coming to Netflix Rumors
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 'Interview With the Vampire' movie (1994); Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 1 (2022)
5
Jacob Anderson Calls ‘IWTV’ Movie ‘Really Disappointing’