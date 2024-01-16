‘Fargo’ Finale, ‘After Midnight’ on CBS, Hulu’s ‘Death and Other Details,’ Remembering June Carter Cash

The brilliant fifth season of Fargo ends with a showdown and more than a few reckonings. Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is the rare female late-night host, joining the CBS lineup with the panel show After Midnight. Mandy Patinkin is “the world’s greatest detective” in Death and Other Details, a light mystery set aboard a luxurious yacht. A music documentary profiles June Carter Cash, celebrating a life and career often overshadowed by her husband.

Michelle Faye/FX

Fargo

Season Finale 10/9c

The payoffs come in all sorts in the Season 5 finale of Noah Hawley’s brilliant crime anthology: a few are almost biblically tragic, some darkly comic and at least one is transcendent. The action picks up during the siege of evil Sheriff Roy Tillman’s (Jon Hamm) ranch, with his kidnapped first wife Dot/Nadine (Juno Temple) desperately seeking her freedom amid the chaos and bloodshed. Saying more would spoil the fun, but don’t be surprised if you get a hankering for drop biscuits when it’s all over.

Ramona Rosales/CBS

After Midnight

Series Premiere 12:30am/11:30c

The late-night comedy show once known as @midnight on Comedy Central has been revived, rebranded and will now take over the slot once occupied by The Late Late Show with James Corden. Comedian Taylor Tomlinson joins the too-small sorority of female late-night hosts, moderating a panel of fellow comics and assorted celebrities in a quirky game-show format built around Internet memes and current news headlines.

Hulu

Death and Other Details

Series Premiere

The greatest mystery in this stylish but oddly colorless whodunit is trying to place the origin of hammy Mandy Patinkin’s wandering accent as Rufus Cotesworth, a would-be Poirot who declares himself “the world’s greatest detective.” Someone who disagrees with that assessment is Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who as a child 18 years earlier never forgave Rufus for giving up on solving her mother’s murder. Imogene became something of a ward to the filthy rich Collier family, whose luxury yacht is the setting for a classic closed-room murder mystery. The victim isn’t who he appeared to be, and that’s just one of the layers of deception Rufus will need to unravel—with the reluctant help of his unwilling new sidekick: Imogene. Premieres with two episodes.

Urve Kuusik/Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment/Paramount+

June

Documentary Premiere

“If you’re married to Johnny Cash, you gotta be tough,” says Willie Nelson, one of many admirers of June Carter Cash (1929-2003), who emerges into the spotlight in a documentary that provides a full picture of the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter—she co-wrote the hit Ring of Fire—and actress who was born into country-music royalty as part of the Carter Family. Among those singing her praises: Reese Witherspoon, who won an Oscar playing June in 2005’s Walk the Line, Larry Gatlin, Kasey Musgraves and the legendary Dolly Parton, who quips, “If you only know June Carter Cash, you’re missing a whole lotta things.”

Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

NCIS: Sydney

8/7c

Claustrophobics be forewarned. Members of the team find themselves trapped in an underground bunker with limited oxygen when they go to investigate the death of a U.S. Navy researcher found dead in the chamber during a fancy tech launch. This being NCIS, we expect them to eventually come up for air, but who doesn’t enjoy some ticking-clock suspense?

