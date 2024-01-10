Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi in ‘Criminal Record,’ A Game of ‘Trust’ and Greed, Tiny Animals Make Journeys on ‘Nature,’ New Season of ‘Break Point’

Two terrific British actors, Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi, face off in a tense game of cat and mouse in the police drama Criminal Record. Netflix’s The Trust tests human nature and greed when strangers compete for $250,000. A Nature miniseries follows tiny animals as they make treacherous journeys through a world designed for bigger creatures. A new season of Break Point goes behind the scenes of professional tennis.

Apple TV+

Criminal Record

Series Premiere

When staging a cat-and-mouse game, it helps to have two of the finest British actors circling each other for eight gripping episodes—and that’s the hook of this suspenseful police drama. Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife) stars as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, only a year-and-a-half on the beat when she goes toe-to-toe with veteran Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (former Doctor Who Peter Capaldi, radiating a grave and cadaverous intensity). June is following up on an anonymous call to a domestic-abuse hotline that suggests the wrong man was imprisoned for a stabbing murder, a case that Hegarty closed back in 2012. The more she digs, the more his old-boys network pushes back, suggesting her inquiry is tainted by “unconscious bias”—ironic, considering the sexism and racism she encounters on her search for the truth. (See the full review.)

Netflix

The Trust: A Game of Greed

Series Premiere

Mo’ money, mo’ back-stabbing. That’s the principal driving the latest reality competition that bills itself as “the ultimate test of human nature.” Which is a nicer way of describing greed, the true motivating factor when 11 strangers converge on a luxury resort, where host Brooke Baldwin presents them with a trust totaling $250,000. They can share it equally, but over the course of eight episodes airing over three weeks, they’re tempted to vote their neighbors out and keep more for themselves. Guess what happens next? Boxes revealing secrets about the contestants add to the intrigue.

PBS

Nature

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

Or maybe you’d rather witness nature unsullied by base human desire. A three-part Nature miniseries (continuing the next two Wednesdays) follows the tiniest of animals as they traverse giant wildernesses in search of a new home or mate. In the opener, we watch a newly hatched Canadian turtle find her way to the lake where she’ll live out her life—if she can dodge the killer trucks on the highway. In a separate storyline, a South African bushbaby is drawn toward the city lights of Pretoria after his family expels him.

Courtesy of Netflix

Break Point

Documentary Premiere

With the Australian Open about to kick off the 2024 Grand Slam tennis season, the absorbing sports docuseries that goes inside the world of professional tennis returns with a look back at the 2023 pro tour. New stars emerge as veterans fight back against a changing of the guard, with injuries and mental stress taking their toll on these incredible athletes. Among those reported to be featured in the new season: Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe and more international players.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

I Can See Your Voice (8/7c, Fox): It’s an all-Queen night for the musical guessing game, with Jennie Garth and Thomas Lennon among the celebrity detectives. The last remaining mystery singer shows their chops in a duet with Gavin DeGraw.

NBA on ABC (8:30 pm/ET): The prime-time matchup pits the New Orleans Pelicans against the Golden State Warriors.

(8:30 pm/ET): The prime-time matchup pits the New Orleans Pelicans against the Golden State Warriors. Prison Brides (9:30/8:30c, Lifetime): It’s one thing to cross international borders to find your soulmate, a staple of reality TV. But when your new intended is behind bars, that adds a new set of complications. Prison Brides introduces seven women from countries including Australia, Germany and the U.K. who plan their move to America to see if their long-distance relationship can hold up once their man is free.

Booked: First Day In (10/9c, A&E): A new reality series follows an arrested person through the arduous system of being booked into jail, also revealing the circumstances that landed them in prison.

FBI True (10/9c, CBS): In “Oklahoma City: Catching an American Monster,” agents recall the horror of the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, the arrest of Timothy McVeigh and the nationwide manhunt for his collaborators.