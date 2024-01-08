‘The Sopranos’: HBO Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Footage

The Sopranos are celebrating a very special anniversary as HBO‘s quintessential prestige drama rings in 25 years. In honor of the milestone, Max is treating fans to some never-before-seen content, fan screenings, official pop-ups, and more.

“The Sopranos left an indelible imprint on the global entertainment culture and was instrumental in defining HBO as the destination for groundbreaking, award-winning programming,” said Zach Enterlin, Executive Vice President, Brand, Content & Creative, Streaming Marketing, HBO and Max. “The many ways we will honor this 25-year milestone will allow fans to celebrate the Soprano legacy and pay tribute to the characters that have had such an enduring impact.”

The festivities begin now with a newly launched in-app Sopranos 25th Anniversary collection on Max, featuring 15 deleted scenes, three of which have never been released to the public. It also includes over five hours of behind-the-scenes featurette content. Additionally, every season is readily available to stream on Max at any time.

And Max is reuniting the cast for a private, invitation-only Family Dinner. For this special occasion, the venue will transform into a Sopranos-themed setting, complete with a series of references throughout the venue and a curated menu inspired by the show. From January 11 through February 4 at DaNico, a renowned Italian restaurant in New York City, guests can savor dishes such as Carmela’s Baked Ziti and Satriale’s Special Caprese.

For one day only on January 10, fans in New York and Los Angeles can savor the official Satriale’s pop-up, which will bring authentic Sopranos-inspired Italian sandwiches from Ggiata in Los Angeles and Regina’s in New York City right to fan’s doors via the delivery app, Postmates.On the same day, Max is partnering with Alamo Drafthouse to host Family Reunion fan screenings in New York and Los Angeles, marking the official anniversary of The Sopranos premiere. These screenings will highlight the pilot episode and include special guest appearances, including series actress Sharon Angela hosting the Los Angeles screening alongside show-themed concessions, trivia sessions, and much more.

For those who don’t subscribe to Max, episodes of The Sopranos will be available to sample through select cable partner’s free on-demand platforms with Episodes 1 & 2 from Season 1 viewable on Max’s YouTube channel. And on the newly-launched Sopranos TikTok page, fans can relive each episode in 25 seconds.

Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler who played AJ and Meadow Soprano will release a special 25th anniversary edition of their podcast, Not Today, Pal in which they’ll reminisce about their roles and answer questions from fans. The full episode is set to launch on January 18th via HBO’s YouTube channel as well as all major podcast platforms.

And in case you’re looking to represent your favorite show through merchandise, the official HBO Shop and New York “Escapewear” brand Tombolo, partner to offer various special-edition products in honor of the 25th anniversary. To learn more about all of the exciting elements of this celebration, visit Max.com/sopranos25.

The Sopranos, Streaming now, Max