‘Magnum P.I.’ Finale: Jay Hernandez Doesn’t Like Way Show Ended – Fans React

Magnum P.I. aired its final episode on NBC on Wednesday night (January 3), but lead star Jay Hernandez is not happy with how things ended and wants a standalone film to tie things up properly.

Responding to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Hernandez said, “I actually floated the idea of a standalone film. I suppose it’s still possible. If I’m being totally honest I didn’t love the show ending how it did.”

He added, “That being said, to all the #magnum #ohana thank you for always supporting us! Y’all have been AMAZING. We’re humbled by your dedication.”

The series finale saw Hernandez’s private investigator and former Navy SEAL, Thomas Magnum, facing off with villains Neil McRae (Jesse Kove) and Sam Bedrosian (Patrick Fabian). It also saw him almost proposing to Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) before he backed off due to her reaction upon finding the diamond engagement ring.

At the end of the episode, Magnum and Higgins shared a dance, where the latter opened up about her feelings on marriage. She told Magnum that things are “perfect” between them, and she doesn’t want anything to change that. However, she said if he did ask her to marry him, she would say yes. Things ended with a kiss.

Following the finale, Hernandez took to social media, where he responded to fan questions and comments.

“I know I’ve been inactive on this platform for reasons you’re well aware of but I hope this space of positivity persists even if the show does not,” he said in one tweet. “Keep being kind and always curious. To health, happiness and gratitude in 2024.”

Responding to one fan who said the show helped them in “crazy times,” the actor wrote, “That is actually something the show and you (the audience) have taught me. I would be really hard on the process, never being satisfied and always wanting it to be better. Taking a step back and seeing how much the show meant to you guys was a lesson for me.”

When another commenter said they never expected they’d be invested in non-Tom Selleck (the original Magnum) reboot, Hernandez replied, “Ditto – as a Tom Selleck fan I ALSO thought I would never be interested in a reboot. I seriously felt the same way! But hey, gave it a shot.”

It was reported back in June that NBC wouldn’t be ordering any more episodes of Magnum P.I., marking the second time the show had been canceled. CBS originally axed the reboot last year before NBC swooped in to save the day. There is no word on whether another network or streamer will continue the series.

