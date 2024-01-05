Richard Holliday on Conquering Cancer & Major League Wrestling Return

Richard Holliday knows firsthand how life can change in an instant. The 31-year-old, real name Joe Zimbardi, saw his pro wrestling career reach new heights in 2022. That is until a cancer diagnosis stopped him in his tracks. When the emerging talent went public with his stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma battle public, he made it known this was not the end and a match he would win. Holliday’s fighting spirit carried him through grueling chemotherapy treatments and some dark days.

The dedication paid off as he announced his cancer was in remission in May. Since then the “Most Marketable” has made a remarkable comeback, capped off by a surprise return to Major League Wrestling at One Shot in December. The former member of The Dynasty was welcomed back to the promotion by Mister Saint Laurent as a member of his (World Titan Federation) WTF stable. He is now set to challenge Alex Kane at Kings of Colosseum on January 6.

Ahead of the marquee showdown, Holliday opens up about what winning the gold would mean to him and how wrestling served as motivation in his cancer battle.

What brought you back to MLW? How did it feel to get such a big reaction to your return in December?

Richard Holliday: I completely anticipated the reaction. I knew it was going to be something special when we did it. I was away from MLW for the better part of 18 months, but I had spent four-and-a-half years of my career there. To be able to go back and return to that building, the Melrose Ballroom. It’s very special to me because it’s where I made my debut for MLW in 2018.

Leaving MLW was completely amicable. It was the best opportunity to come back to MLW under the WTF. I am already in the world heavyweight title picture. Sometimes that’s just the way it works.

Free agency is such a hot topic right now. There’s been talk about interest from WWE, etc. What kind of commitment do you have with this company right now?

I’m one hundred percent committed to winning the world heavyweight championship. That’s what is on my mind and has been a goal of mine since I entered that company.

How do you think Alex Kane measures up as MLW champion?

In terms of what Alex Kane has done, it’s commendable. He took the title off of Alexander Hammerstone, who was one of the cornerstones of the company for so long. He should be proud of that, but this is different. I’m in the absolute best shape of my career. I’m in the best mindset of my career. When I faced Hammerstone in 2022, it wasn’t in the stars for me to take the championship on that night. What happened to me everyone knows and that’s fine. But I’m so confident heading into this match at Kings of Colosseum. This company has so much room to grow and that can be done. Alex has done a great job, but I think someone else needs to be at the helm, and I think someone is me.

You mentioned Hammerstone. You two along with MJF had quite the run in MLW as The Dynasty. What can you say about your bond and what it is today?

When the Sports Illustrated article came out about my cancer diagnosis, Max was the first person to call me. The first person was MJF. In terms of The Dynasty, you still have three guys who are at the top of their game, top of the industry. We have been a topic of discussion as individuals and a group since we debuted on MLW TV. It’s a testament to what we did. That even though we were together for a relatively short time, people still talk about it. We stay connected and are still doing our thing in the industry. Speculation is one of the fun things about wrestling. People can speculate and think what they want. Again, we stay connected and will probably for the remainder of our careers.

What do you make of MLW’s partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling and CMLL?

I think MLW wants to carve its own path. I think it’s a really smart thing they’re doing with New Japan and CMLL in terms of the international aspect. I think having a talent trading system, running joint shows, or whatever they plan on doing. I remember when I was with MLW on my first stint, we would do partner shows in Mexico and go there at least once a year. It was great for the company. A lot of people benefited from it. I think it’s great what MLW is doing in growing the roster and having high-profile matches like what is happening on January 6.

With your background in marketing, do you see yourself helping behind the scenes as well in growing the brand?

I think when I was first there I was focused on the wrestling aspect and gaining my ground. I do have a marketing degree. Now I see what MLW is doing and think [founder] Court Bauer is a very smart individual. I think he has put together a lot of strategic partnerships and has his hands on many different things. I would like to see if there is an opportunity to give my marketing prowess. I think MLW has a lot of untapped potential. It has been that way for a while. Now I think it’s time to hit the ground running.

People have always looked at MLW as a company that could explode at any given time. 2024 is hopefully that year. Hopefully, it’s the year that it can come together for the company and take that next big leap. Whether it’s a TV deal or a streaming deal, there are so many avenues to consume content these days. As long as it’s profitable and makes sense. There are many ways to make money in the industry and to make sure your content is being consumed. I have a lot of ideas. I think there is a potential of having more of a partnership with MLW than what you see on screen.

This time last year you were battling cancer. How important was pro wrestling as a motivating factor in your fight?

Initially, I’m not going to lie. I kind of disconnected myself from wrestling. I had to step away from it. I didn’t watch it or follow it on social media. I just needed to get away. It got to the point where it got more manageable. I started to reintroduce it back into my life. It became the motivating factor, the thing that motivates me. Every single time I go through the curtain now, I’m eternally grateful. I remember going to the hospital where I would have my iPad and watch wrestling.

That was what got me going through it. Now I’m back in the best shape of my life. I just think my body is working again, which is great. I believe there is a purpose behind all of this, I think it’s to inspire through wrestling. If people see my story and I inspire them directly or indirectly, that’s a beautiful thing.

How was it getting back in shape and making the transition back to wrestling?

The mind powers the body. So, if you feel like you can go and do it you can go and do it. It’s just a hurdle. You can leap over hurdlers. You keep going. Maybe the hurdle gets higher, but there comes a point where it does get easier. You can keep going. It’s a momentum thing. I remember getting ready for my first match in June. I was so focused on getting to that first match. Then the next day after, I was sore. Then I realized I had a schedule going forward. It’s a blessing. Getting into ring shape came down to getting the ring and having that ring time and having matches. It took a little bit, but my cardio is the best it has ever been. It’s a blessing.

Do you look at the business differently, having been through what you have?

I do. I think I represent something now when I step through the curtain. I look at a guy like Roman Reigns who was a huge inspiration to me. He went through what he went through [battling leukemia]. I love that when he came back it was not forgotten about, but people were more interested in what he was doing with his life and career. I think people will always know what he went through, but that is not what defines him. I think that is what I want too. That’s the inspiration. The fact I can do what I’m doing. Whether you love me, hate me, cheer me. That’s what I want going forward. My history is my history. It’s great I represent, but I just want things focused on what I’m doing rather than what happened.

Any shows you draw inspiration from in terms of character?

I would say Succession on HBO. There is a lot of inspiration from that.

Which Roy though?

Probably Kendall. Maybe some Logan. Definitely not Roman. Roman Roy that is.

MLW Kings of Colosseum, January 6, 8/7c, TrillerTV+

MLW Fusion, Saturdays, 10/9c, beIN Sports