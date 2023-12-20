Bradley Cooper Is the Maestro, Percy Jackson on Disney+, ‘Survivor’ Finale, Country-Rock Crossover

Jason McDonald/Netflix

Maestro

Movie Premiere

Director, co-writer and star Bradley Cooper transforms himself into the dynamo that was Leonard Bernstein in a thrilling passion project generating plenty of Oscar buzz. Not just for his portrayal of the electrifying composer/conductor—the scenes where he’s leading an orchestra are simply uncanny—but also for Carey Mulligan as his glamorous wife Felicia, who came to terms with Lenny’s prodigious appetites for music. And for men.

Disney

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Series Premiere

Is Percy Jackson about to have his Harry Potter moment? The popular book franchise by Rick Riordan comes to streaming in a fantasy adventure series sanctioned by the author (as opposed to the disappointing film treatments). Charmer Walker Scobell takes up the sword as 12-year-old Percy, who’s shocked to discover his identity as a demigod—which explains his unusual powers and bizarre visions. He doesn’t have much time to process his new world before he’s sent on a quest, with sidekicks Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), to retrieve a purloined lightning bolt for Zeus (the late Lance Reddick) and bring order back to Olympus. There will be monsters. [First two episodes dropped Tuesday night on Disney+ and Hulu]

CBS

Survivor

Season Finale 8/7c

And then there were five: Austin, Dee, Jake, Julie and Katurah. An immunity challenge decides who lands a spot in the final four—with $1 million at stake for whoever wins over the jury in the last tribal council in the three-hour finale. After the Season 45 reveal, the cast returns to discuss the highs and lows in an after-show. But will this year’s quitters (Hannah and Sean) even be invited back?

CMT

CMT Crossroads

10/9c

The worlds of heavy-metal rock and country collide when musical friends Bret Michaels and Chris Janson collaborate for Crossroads’ latest cross-genre extravaganza. The buddies share stories and play together on Poison power ballads including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Talk Dirty to Me,” also teaming on Janson’s hits including “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes” and “Buy Me a Boat.”

Apple TV+

Slow Horses

The penultimate episode of Season 3 plays like a perpetual cliffhanger, with Slough House agents River (Jack Lowden) and Louisa (Rosalind Eleazar) pinned down within a storage facility by MI5 security thug Nick Duffy (Chris Reilly) and the mercenaries of Chieftain. “No one’s getting out alive,” insists spy boss and “First Desk” Ingrid Tearney (Sophie Okonedo), who’s trying to keep a lid on the chaotic situation. Her scenes with her “Second Desk” rival “Lady Di” Taverner (the icy Kristin Scott Thomas), each just itching to stab the other in the back—or even the front—are delicious.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8/7c, ABC): The 2017 Frozen spinoff is paired with 2022’s Mickey Saves Christmas (8:30/7:30c) for a family hour of holiday animation.

The Masked Singer (8/7c, Fox): With only the Cow, Donut, Gazelle and Sea Queen still in the running, the Golden Mask trophy will be rewarded to the winning costumed singer in the two-hour Season 10 finale.

Aerial Italy (8/7c, Smithsonian Channel): Armchair travelers get an overhead look at Mediterranean temples and powerful volcanoes in this visually transporting special. Followed by Ireland’s Wild Islands (9/8c), where sights include more than 1000 Grey Seals massing on Great Blasket Island.

(8/7c, Smithsonian Channel): Armchair travelers get an overhead look at Mediterranean temples and powerful volcanoes in this visually transporting special. Followed by (9/8c), where sights include more than 1000 Grey Seals massing on Great Blasket Island. Daniel (9/8c, HBO): A poignant documentary follows insatiably curious filmmaker Daniel Northcott on his world travels to 42 countries, until a diagnosis of acute leukemia changes his plans, leaving his sister Erin to finish the film in his honor.

ON THE STREAM:

Chip ’n’ Dale: Park Life (streaming on Disney+): A special Christmas episode finds the mischievous chipmunks trying to increase their acorn stash for the holidays.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (streaming on Disney+ ): An eight-part docuseries takes a deep dive into the personal history of the South Korean boy band.

): An eight-part docuseries takes a deep dive into the personal history of the South Korean boy band. Vera (streaming on BritBox): It took 12 seasons, but the veteran detective (Brenda Blethyn) gets her first Christmas special as she and her team solve a seasonal mystery.

The Creator (streaming on Hulu): The sci-fi epic about a war against AI makes its streaming debut.

Dragons of Wonderhatch (streaming on Hulu): From Japan, a live action-anime hybrid sends Nagi and Thaim, young misfits from two worlds (one animated with dragons) on a quest to save their lands from ruination.