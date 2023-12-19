Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The final five contestants on this season of The Voice took to the stage on Monday (December 18) night for their last live performances, hoping to impress the viewers and earn their votes ahead of Tuesday’s (December 19) finale.

Those remaining in the competition are Team John Legend‘s Lila Forde, Team Reba McEntire‘s Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh, and Team Niall Horan‘s Huntley and Mara Justine. Gwen Stefani is the only coach without a contestant in the finale after her last remaining artist, Bias, was eliminated in last week’s semi-final.

This is what happened:

Jacquie Roar

Roar kicked off the evening with an incredible, high-note-hitting rendition of Boston’s “More Than A Feeling,” earning a standing ovation from the four coaches.

“You know that old saying, ‘Go big or go home,’ you went big. Way to go. I am so happy for you,” McEntire told Roar after the performance.

Viewers were also impressed, with one X commenter writing, “I Love Boston! You really did a good job on this! You have my vote!”

Another added, “I am praying she wins! I don’t ever want to see a look of defeat on her face again, like she had for a brief second last week. She is a STAR!!”

Roar returned to the stage later in the evening for her second performance, delivering an emotional rendition of The Moody Blues’ “Nights in White Satin.”

“I don’t even have words after that. It was great and it got better and better. The amount of air it takes to do that, you must be on the treadmill all day,” Stefani commented, while McEntire added, “You are a force of nature.”

Lila Forde

Forde was up next with her performance of The Band’s rock classic “The Weight,” which earned high praise from the coaches, though some viewers weren’t sure about the song choice.

“You add so much individuality and authenticity to everything you do,” Legend said of his last remaining artist. “You look so comfortable like you’re in the space you are supposed to be. I’m so excited for you to win The Voice.”

“I think she’s terrific, but that was a bad song choice for her. Pitchy in a lot of places. Voted for her anyway, based on past performances,” wrote one fan on X.

Forde’s second song of the night was The Beatles’ iconic “Across The Universe,” which was received much better by the audience.

“The hardest thing in music to do is be yourself. You are one of my favorite singer/songwriters on the planet right now. I can’t wait to buy your album,” Horan said.

“She redeemed herself from her first performance,” added one X commenter, while another said, “The song was sung like she was floating through heaven.”

Mara Justine

Up next was Justine, who Horan stole from Team Legend, for her performance of Adele’s “Turning Tables.”

“So many regrets over here. It was so striking. We saw a different side to your voice. That rasp when it was gentle and subtle, it was really beautiful and powerful,” Legend said.

Horan added, “I really hope when America goes to vote, they don’t forget this moment. You are an incredible singer. I hope you go on to win this thing.”

For her second performance, Justine took on Janis Joplin’s “A Piece of My Heart,” which electrified the crowd.

“You are a powerhouse. You were so great on your ballad. This one was out of the ballpark,” McEntire commented.

One fan wrote, “Janis Joplin would be proud of this performance you really did it justice I’m a huge Janis Joplin fan and I was impressed with your performance.”

Another viewer said, “She had the best performances of the night by a long shot.”

Huntley

Team Niall’s second artist, Huntley, was next with a subdued performance of Tom Odell’s ballad “Another Love.”

“It is so hard to be consistent every week and show different sides of yourself like you did there,” Horan stated.

One viewer wrote, “Huntley has been my favorite since the beginning of the show. Whether it’s the right or wrong song choice from him, his voice is phenomenal and his confidence is incredible on that stage.”

Huntley returned later in the night to close out the show with a rocking performance of Creed’s “Higher.”

“We are having déjà vu right now. Is it ’95 again? The nuances of your voice, I don’t know if people know how great you are,” Stefani said.

Horan added, “Every single time, you blow the roof off. It was euphoric.”

Ruby Leigh

Finally, fan-favorite Ruby Leigh took on Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” for her first performance of the night.

Legend told her, “Your voice has so much heft, maturity, and it feels so strong. It’s remarkable.”

McEntire agreed, saying, “I couldn’t have said it better. It’s been amazing watching you get on that stage. That was an Elvis song but you Ruby-ized it.”

For her second song, Leigh performed Eagles’ “Desperado,” again, winning high praise from the coaches.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The fact that you’re 16 and you can sing like that, everything about that was so stunning,” Stefani said.

Viewers agreed, with one fan writing, “This was incredible!!! Gave me chills,” and another adding, “Way to go, Ruby! Your voice is perfect for this song And you sounded amazing!!!”

Who do you think will win Season 24? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to vote in our poll.