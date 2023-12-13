‘The Voice’: Who Is Going to Win Season 24? (POLL)

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice is quickly approaching its Season 24 finale with the final five competitors having been revealed in the December 12 episode.

Set to air Monday, December 18, and Tuesday, December 19, the finale will unveil which hopeful will take the crown as Season 24’s Voice champion, will it be Jacquie Roar, Lila Forde, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, or Huntley? Ultimately, the choice is up to America’s vote.

As we anticipate the big reveal, we’re looking back on some of their best performances and asking readers to let us know who they think should reign victorious at the end of Season 24 following the guidance of coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani. Scroll down for a stroll down memory lane, and cast your vote in our poll, below.

Jacquie Roar

Team Reba

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 37-year-old single mother from North Plains, Oregon runs her own wedding DJ company and has been gigging with a band at bars, weddings, casinos, and festivals prior to her journey with The Voice. Since joining the show, she’s serenaded audiences with her own versions of Sia’s “Alive,” Heart’s “Alone,” and Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” plus Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party,” which is among one of her best (see above).

Lila Forde

Team Legend

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 24-year-old artist originally from Seattle, Washington has been showcasing her skills for quite some time having studied jazz voice at the USC Thornton School of Music. Falling in love with songwriting, Lila’s gained some experience by touring her own music all over Europe and serving as the opening act for Los Angeles singer-songwriter Rachel Mazer. On The Voice, Lila has flourished singing tunes such as Joni Mitchell’s “River,” Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home,” “Angels in Montgomery,” and notably with James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain.”

Ruby Leigh

Team Reba

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This 16-year-old from Foley, Missouri has loved country music from a young age, making her a perfect fit for Team Reba. Having performed with Vince Gill, the Time Jumpers, Mickey Gilley, and Johnny Lee as well as doing pre-shows for stars like Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence, Ruby already has tons of experience. She’s dazzled The Voice viewers with performances ranging from LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” and Reba McEntire’s “You Lie” to Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” and her unique take on Patsy Montana’s “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”

Mara Justine

Team Niall

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 21-year-old Galloway, New Jersey native has been performing around local bars and restaurants at the Jersey Shore but is ready to take her career to the next step amid her mom’s breast cancer battle. So far, Mara has wowed with her spin on songs such as Florence + the Machine’s “You’ve Got the Love,” Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” Chris Stapleton’s “Parachute,” and Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

Huntley

Team Niall

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This 28-year-old from Fredericksburg, Virginia was a full-time musician before arriving on The Voice, as a young dad to two kids, fatherhood is Huntley’s first priority, but he’s hoping to break big with the music competition. Since competing on the show he’s sang KALEO’s “Way Down We Go,” David Kushner’s “Daylight,” and The Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels.”

Who do you think is going to win? Let us know in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

The Voice, Season 24, Finale, Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 19, NBC