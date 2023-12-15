See Taylor Sheridan Fritos TV Ad With Sam Elliott Shot at ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch

Fans eagerly anticipating the conclusion of the Yellowstone series have Fritos to thank, as the renowned American brand collaborates with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, and 1883 actor Sam Elliott for an exciting new “Cowboy Spirit” commercial.

Directed by Sheridan in his debut as a TV commercial director, the spot is set at the iconic 6666 Ranch, a familiar backdrop from Yellowstone episodes. This development comes on the heels of the announcement of two new spin-off shows within the Yellowstone universe: 2024 and 1944.

In this narrated spot, Sam Elliott eloquently explains that Fritos, the cherished corn chip with a history spanning over nine decades, has been fueling the cowboy spirit since its inception. The commercial, featuring two Western legends, Sheridan and Elliott, brings the storied history of Fritos to life. Check out the footage in the video above.

“Since 1932, Fritos has been feeding the cowboy spirit with simple ingredients and a quality product,” says Kristin Kroepfl, vice president of Frito-Lay marketing. “Now, we’re excited to bring our brand’s iconic story to life alongside two icons in the Western genre: Taylor Sheridan and Sam Elliott. With Sam’s powerful narration, Taylor’s masterful eye behind the camera, and the famed 6666 Ranch as our backdrop, we’re proud to share the storied history of Fritos that began here in Texas. Ninety-one years under our belt, and we look forward to connecting with more fans who possess the cowboy spirit for years to come.”

The 60-second commercial is set to debut on Paramount channels on Saturday, December 16, and will be available on CBS Prime and digital platforms starting Sunday, December 17.

Paramount Network has officially announced that Yellowstone will air its much-anticipated final installment in November 2024, with two brand new spinoff series, 1883 and 1923, in the works.

Yellowstone, Season 5, Part 2, November 2024, Paramount Network