‘Friday Night Vibes’: New Hosts Nina Parker & Kevin Fredericks on How Show Will Be Different

When Friday Night Vibes returns to TBS on January 5, it will have two new hosts. Emmy-nominated entertainment journalist Nina Parker and comedian Kevin Fredericks will front the monthly chat and movie fest, taking over from Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish who hosted when Vibes launched in 2021.

Airing the first Friday of the month, the movie watch party features conversation, special guests, and engaging games It is filmed at “The Gathering Spot in the Wes Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles. Kicking off the revival is a double-feature of Oscar winners in Black Panther and King Richard. Future episodes will include an eclectic mix of flicks including Just Wright, White House Down, Creed 2, Tenet, and Girls Trip.

Parker is no stranger to this environment with a resume that includes hosting Netflix’s Buy My House, Nightly Pop, and even reunion shows for VH1’s Love and Hip Hop. Adding to the fun is Fredericks, also known as KevOnStage. The multi-faceted entertainer, touring comedian, and New York Times best-selling author. Coming off the announcement, we caught up with the duo to talk about what they’ll bring to the table.

How does it feel to take over as host from Tiffany and Deon?

Kevin Fredericks: I don’t even really look at it as taking over. This is an opportunity. All you want is an opportunity. They did amazing things. I watched the show and am a big fan of the work they’ve done. I feel this is our opportunity to do our version. The show is different enough that you can be a fan of both of them. I think what Nina and I bring to the table people will enjoy as well.

Nina Parker: I think with this version our goal is for people to feel like they can watch their favorite movie and get a different experience. This is laidback. We play amazing games and have amazing guests that come on. It’s not your traditional talk show where you come and sit down, we ask you questions and you leave. We’re talking about the things from our community, and our culture and have a good time doing it….We want people to feel a part of the show. I think that is what will stand out. We’re excited for people to see this and have the experience with us.

How did the opportunity come about? Were you pitched together as a package deal?

Nina: It was pretty traditional. We knew this was going to be revamped. Kevin and I had been social media friends for a very long time and for whatever reason never met in person. We met at the chemistry test for the show. It was a long day with a ton of amazing talent that was there. I will say in the most humble way that when I sat with Kev, I just knew there was something special. We met and did the test together and the network felt the way we did. It took off from there.

Kevin: I agree with everything Nina said.

Nina: He says that a lot and that’s why the partnership is good.

Kevin: It felt like two pieces locked in immediately. I think that translated during the test. It’s going to translate to the show. The way it’s shot, it’ll just be very welcoming.

Nina: Kevin is genuinely so funny, so we’re laughing the whole time. I think right now it’s what we need. Friday night is a great night to decompress, leave problems at the door, and have a good time. We’re going to give you things to discuss and conversate about.

What can you say about the guests we’ll see?

Kevin: We have some great movies coming up. We have King Richard, so we had Saniyya Sidney stop by. Black Panther, we have Corey Calliet, who trained Michael B Jordan. He would have trained me too, but you know, our schedules didn’t align.

Nina: With every movie, we try to have someone who was in the movie or had an affiliation. So for Ride Along 2, we had the pleasure of having Tika Sumpter. Some really fun guests come through, sit on the couch, and love to give us tea. Tika talks about her relationship with Kevin [Hart] on set. When you see a movie you love and hear about the behind-the-scenes. Black folks love their tea. So when you give black folks the tea with their movie, they will eat it up.

What were some movies you were excited to revisit or have never seen before?

Kevin: I’d seen them all. But Black Panther, I had forgotten how much I enjoyed that movie. Losing Chadwick Boseman was a reminder, that when you do great work it lives on. He meant so much to the community. That movie meant a lot. To be able to celebrate someone so important to film and black culture. He will live on forever.

Nina: I agree with that because Black Panther I forgot what a movie that was for the community. It was a community movie that is almost better to watch with people. When we were filming this together, there was so much we could rip on and talk about. I enjoyed that rewatch.

What can you say about the games played?

Nina: Let’s say I won them all. Every game we play the audience can play at the same time. I encourage that if they are playing at home to post about it because it’s really fun. There are different versions of games we played some version or another before like “One’s Gotta Go.” Doing it with these movies gives it a different experience.

What snack do you recommend people stock up on before watching?

Nina; I recommend a cocktail.

Kevin: I recommend nothing healthy.

Nina: Let it be your cheat night. I’m the type of girl who pops her own popcorn and melts her own butter. I like to throw the M&Ms in the popcorn. I’m a sweet and salty girl.

How has it been getting to know each other and bonding through this experience?

Nina: It’s been effortless, which is strange because I’ve done ensemble talk shows before where you have to work to know the people you’re going to be on camera with. Sometimes it is work, but you have to be forced to be interested in things they care about. This was no work. I’m not joking. This was the first time in my TV career that I didn’t have to work to make a bond. Instant family. I group chatted with his wife. We are talking all the time. We respect each other but also genuinely like each other. When you have someone who makes work fun and easy, you want to maintain that. Kev shows up and wants to do the work. I respect his professionalism.

Kevin: It’s great for someone to care as much as you care. This wasn’t just another thing for me. She was the same. She was excited. She would give feedback. She didn’t want just to sit down on the couch and do her lines. She wanted to bring a lot to it…This was like we knew each other forever. When Nina got sick, I would check up on her and text, “You better get your butt to bed.” It’s a blessing to have someone you enjoy working with on a job. We were having a good time from sun up and sundown.

Friday Night Vibes premiere, January 5, 8/7c, TBS