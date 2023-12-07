‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Trailer: Spies, Lies & Romance for Donald Glover & Maya Erskine (VIDEO)

“What do you think happens if we fail?” Jane (Maya Erskine) wonders in the new trailer for Prime Video‘s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. “Our marriage?” John (Donald Glover) asks. No, “our mission,” she corrects him.

The new version of the story told in the 2005 film with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, set to premiere with all eight episodes streaming on February 2, 2024, follows two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. With all that, of course there’s a catch: Their new identities have them married, as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now that they’re hitched, the two must navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

The trailer offers a look at the early days for the two, with her pointing out, “Should we be asking each other that?” after he wants to know if it’s here first time in New York. Her question for him: Have you ever killed anyone?” He tells her, “no, no really.”

And while she stresses, “I should be clear: I’m not in this for the romance,” well, the series description suggests otherwise. Watch the full video above for more from John and Jane, the action, and the romance as they grow closer (and things get more dangerous, with him even noting at one point, “I should be dead”).

The guest cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura.

Francesca Sloane and Glover created the series. Sloane serves as showrunner.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Series Premiere (all eight episodes), Friday, February 2, 2024, Prime Video