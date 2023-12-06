How Would ‘Fargo’s Jon Hamm, Juno Temple & Cast Handle a Kidnapper? (VIDEO)

Ya Betcha! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fargo Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Fargo Year 5, Episode 4, “Insolubilia.”]

For any fans who have been tuning in to FX‘s latest installment of Fargo, they’ve seen Juno Temple‘s Dot Lyon making weapons out of household items, ranging from hairspray and a lighter to a custom-made zombie killer (nail bat).

While kidnappers attempted to grab the Minnesota housewife in the first episode of the season, she managed to thwart them with her inventive attitude and drive to survive. But in the most recent fourth episode, “Insolubilia,” Dot was forced to get even more physical as former stepson Gator (Joe Keery) came for her and her family with a new crew.

Booby-trapping her house like a Home Alone movie, Dot knocks one of the kidnappers out with a sledgehammer rigged to a chain above her front door and confuses others with her Halloween decorations littering the hallway. When Dot’s husband Wayne (David Rysdahl) finds himself face-to-face with the people determined to take his wife, he witnesses Dot use a toilet tank cover to bash one of them in the head.

But one of her creations ends up hurting one of the people she loves most as Wayne goes to open a window to escape and is zapped by her electrified wires, proving that some creative ideas don’t always pay off. So, how would the cast of Fargo fare in a similar situation to Dot and her family?

TV Insider caught up with Temple, Rysdahl, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Hamm, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, and Dave Foley, who revealed how they’d deal with a kidnapper or home break-in in the most Dot Lyon-way possible. Check out their answers in the video, above, and don’t miss more on Fargo as Year 5 continues to unfold on FX.

