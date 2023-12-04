‘Voice’ Goes Live, Boston’s Notorious Murder Case, ‘Price Is Right’ in Prime Time, Ice T Plays Bar Games
Viewers get to vote for their favorites when the Top 12 contestants sing live on The Voice. A three-part true-crime docuseries explores the fallout from the 1989 Boston murder of Carol Stuart, whose husband falsely identified a Black man as the culprit. Games are the rage when The Price Is Right begins a run of holiday-themed prime-time episodes, and a Holiday Bartacular episode of Barmageddon airs on NBC, with Ice-T playing against Blake Shelton.
The Voice
Can Reba McEntire, who took over original coach Blake Shelton’s chair, take her team to the top in her inaugural season, the way Blake did a record nine times? We’ll find out as the live shows begin, with the Top 12 from the four teams (including those coached by John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani) singing their hearts out for America’s vote. The results will be announced Tuesday.
Murder in Boston: Roots Rampage & Reckoning
One of the most notorious murder cases in Boston history is recounted in a gripping three-part documentary that begins when Charles Stuart, a white man, called 911 a week before Halloween 1989 claiming he and his pregnant wife, Carol, had been shot by a Black assailant in the Mission Hill neighborhood. The city, known for its racial divisions, exploded as the police pursued manhunts against innocent Black men until suspicion fell on the husband. The series, produced in association with The Boston Globe, explores the sensational crime, the incendiary aftermath and its impact on Boston’s race relations, police procedures and media coverage.
The Price Is Right at Night
Drew Carey brings the popular game show back to prime time with five holiday-themed episodes (more air Thursday and Friday, and again in two weeks), beginning with an “Office Holiday Party” during which co-workers come on down while their colleagues cheer them on as they play for prizes that can be shared by the whole office. Followed by an episode of Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (9/8c).
Barmageddon
Much rowdier games continue with a special edition of USA’s Barmageddon enjoying a holiday outing on the main broadcast network. Blake hosts Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’s Ice-T to a round of bar games adapted for yuletide in Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular, including Merry Axe-Mas, Doodle All the Way, Little Drummer Boy (and Girl), Reindeer Games and Christmas Carol-okie.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Kitchen Nightmares (8/7c, Fox): Back-to-back episodes close out the season, with master chef Gordon Ramsay acting as mediator for the divorced owners of New Jersey’s struggling Max’s Bar & Grill. Then he helps transform Diwan, an established New York eatery that runs a Mexican joint out of the same kitchen.
- Monday Night Football (8 pm/ET, ABC and ESPN): This week’s simulcast game features the Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars.
- The Daily Show (11/10c, Comedy Central): Charlamagne Tha God sits in as the week’s guest host.
- Midsomer Murders (streaming on Acorn TV): The long-running British mystery series returns for a 24th season, with new cases premiering weekly through December 25. The opener involves a heated inheritance dispute when a family’s eldest son declares his intention to break up his late father’s centuries-old estate.