‘Voice’ Goes Live, Boston’s Notorious Murder Case, ‘Price Is Right’ in Prime Time, Ice T Plays Bar Games

Viewers get to vote for their favorites when the Top 12 contestants sing live on The Voice. A three-part true-crime docuseries explores the fallout from the 1989 Boston murder of Carol Stuart, whose husband falsely identified a Black man as the culprit. Games are the rage when The Price Is Right begins a run of holiday-themed prime-time episodes, and a Holiday Bartacular episode of Barmageddon airs on NBC, with Ice-T playing against Blake Shelton.

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

8/7c

Can Reba McEntire, who took over original coach Blake Shelton’s chair, take her team to the top in her inaugural season, the way Blake did a record nine times? We’ll find out as the live shows begin, with the Top 12 from the four teams (including those coached by John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani) singing their hearts out for America’s vote. The results will be announced Tuesday.

Ira Wyman/Sygma via Getty Images/Courtesy of HBO

Murder in Boston: Roots Rampage & Reckoning

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

One of the most notorious murder cases in Boston history is recounted in a gripping three-part documentary that begins when Charles Stuart, a white man, called 911 a week before Halloween 1989 claiming he and his pregnant wife, Carol, had been shot by a Black assailant in the Mission Hill neighborhood. The city, known for its racial divisions, exploded as the police pursued manhunts against innocent Black men until suspicion fell on the husband. The series, produced in association with The Boston Globe, explores the sensational crime, the incendiary aftermath and its impact on Boston’s race relations, police procedures and media coverage.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Price Is Right at Night

8/7c

Drew Carey brings the popular game show back to prime time with five holiday-themed episodes (more air Thursday and Friday, and again in two weeks), beginning with an “Office Holiday Party” during which co-workers come on down while their colleagues cheer them on as they play for prizes that can be shared by the whole office. Followed by an episode of Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (9/8c).

Peacock

Barmageddon

Special 11/10c

Much rowdier games continue with a special edition of USA’s Barmageddon enjoying a holiday outing on the main broadcast network. Blake hosts Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’s Ice-T to a round of bar games adapted for yuletide in Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular, including Merry Axe-Mas, Doodle All the Way, Little Drummer Boy (and Girl), Reindeer Games and Christmas Carol-okie.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

