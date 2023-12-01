‘House of the Dragon’ Posters Tease Rhaenyra & Alicent’s Season 2 Conflict

Get ready to head back to Westeros because HBO is giving fans of George R.R. Maritn‘s fantasy world a first look at House of the Dragon Season 2 with some emotional posters featuring Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

The posters meld into one banner that puts the feuding women side-by-side as fiery sparks swirl around them, illuminating their faces. The words “Blood for Blood” and “Fire to Fire” hint at impending destruction and battles to come between the Greens and Blacks. As also previously reported, the poster reveals the show’s summer premiere date.

Along with these images being released, the show’s official social media accounts hinted at even more surprises, promising, “Tomorrow. The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood. #HOTDnaCCXP.” The show will have a presentation at the CCXP, known as the Sao Paulo Expo in South America.

So stay tuned for more reveals around the Game of Thrones prequel spinoff created for television by Martin and Ryan Condal, the latter of whom serves as showrunner. Production on Season 2 began at Leavesden Studios in the U.K. in April 2023 and didn’t experience any delays, unlike other shows. Filming has been completed, and fans can rest assured that the epic series will be back sometime this summer, with an exact date to be determined.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before Game of Thrones and chronicles the story of House Targaryen. As mentioned above, Cooke and D’Arcy star as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen. They’re joined by costars Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham in the series.

Stay tuned for more on House of the Dragon‘s Season 2 premiere and more sneak peeks as the show’s presentation at CCXP unfolds.

House of the Dragon, Season 2 Premiere, Summer 2024, HBO and Max