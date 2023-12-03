Now Is the Best Time to Get Back Into the WWE

Isaac Rouse
Comments
CM Punk Change My Mind Opinion Piece
TV Insider
Change My Mind

We have strong opinions about television! Change My Mind is our attempt to share them, no holds barred. Disagree with our take? Use the comments below to... change my mind!

WWE’s 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event (PLE) has come to a successful end, and with it, the return of Randy Orton and the surprise reveal of CM Punk, who is back with the company after a decade.

But that’s not all. Couple that with the new creative booking coming from Triple H, who now helms the company following the merger with UFC, and a diverse roster of Superstars in the locker room, and now is the best time for new and returning fans to get back into WWE.

We are in a new era, much like the so-called Universal, Reality, PG, Ruthless Aggression, and Attitude eras before it. With Triple H at the helm, it means Vince McMahon is no longer around to stifle storylines or meddle with established gimmicks. The UFC merger saw the complete removal of McMahon from those creative decisions and put his son-in-law and former wrestler at the head of the table. Fans love him for his on-screen presence, as well as his penchant for giving emerging talent a chance during his tenure running WWE’s NXT division.

Evidence of his leadership is in signing CM Punk in the first place. The bad blood between Triple H, McMahon, and Punk is laced in the very WWE run that made Punk so famous. McMahon went on record saying he would never do business with him again, and lo and behold, here Punk is, and here McMahon ain’t, and the product has already changed for the better.

If you’re a lapsed fan, now is no better time to jump back into WWE. Royal Rumble is right around the corner and has served as the perfect jumping-off point for several eras previously. Stories are already easily accessible if you’re aware of the whole Tribal Chief/Bloodlines thing and the return of Punk. Everyone on the roster, from fresh-faced punks to new school legends, is going to want a piece of Punk because of his history in the company.

He’s everything he preached against ten years ago. Now, he’s the oldhead coming to steal the thunder from the young cats. He’s also the hypocrite who himself cemented in his post-WWE career that he would never return, and so the people who remained have a bone to pick with him. It writes itself.

Speaking of the roster, it has never featured a more diverse mix of fresh faces like Rhea Ripley and L.A. Knight, some nepo babies with legacy names like Dominick Mysterio and Cody Rhodes (who had a similar post-WWE career to Punk), new school vets like Orton and Jey Uso, as well as old school vets like The Rock and John Cena possibly making appearances (if they aren’t already back to work in Hollywood).

Punk being here is just the icing on top, and if he’s used correctly, we’re in for a bounty of dream matches and grudge matches for the next few PLEs, and we may get even more surprise returns as a result.

Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Journey Back to WWE & 'American Nightmare' Documentary
Related

Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Journey Back to WWE & 'American Nightmare' Documentary

It’s not just a good time to jump into WWE, but wrestling itself.

Contracts at both WWE and All Elite Wrestling are lucrative, and there’s plenty of room for good talent at both (although not everyone will be the main event’s top talent, which is hard for many to accept). Even Impact Wrestling (soon to be renamed TNA again) is doing good business and getting good buzz. Ring of Honor Wrestling is essentially developmental for AEW and lesser indie joints, but that just means there are plenty of other places to go. New Japan Pro Wrestling has a relationship with AEW, and Pro Wrestling Noah has a minor relationship with WWE after they sent Nakamura to Great Muta’s retirement shows. The Mexican promotions are working with other spots.

It’s all just really good for wrestling as a whole.

Impact Wrestling - AXS

Impact Wrestling where to stream

WWE NXT - USA Network

WWE NXT where to stream

All Elite Wrestling

Impact Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Ring of Honor Wrestling

UFC

WWE

WWE NXT

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Survivor Series

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Dwayne Johnson

John Cena

Randy Orton

Rhea Ripley

Triple H

Vince McMahon

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Devan Chandler Long and Sheila Carrasco from 'Ghosts'
1
‘Ghosts’: Everything We Know About Season 3 So Far
Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola and Billy Gardell as Bob in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Uncharted Waters of Mediocrity'
2
Does ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Ending With Season 5 Reveal Cliffhanger Resolution?
Gerry Turner — 'The Golden Bachelor'
3
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Reacts to Secret Girlfriend Allegations
Tina Fey, Emma Stone, and Candice Bergen on 'Saturday Night Live'
4
‘SNL’: Emma Stone Joins 5-Timers Club, Bowen Yang Plays George Santos
Folake Olowofoyeku and Billy Gardell sitting on a park bench in Bob Hearts Abishola
5
Chuck Lorre Says ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Had ‘More Stories to Tell’