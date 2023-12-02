‘Married to Medicine’: Lateasha Lunceford on ‘Gold Digger’ Accusations, Feud With Heavenly & More

Wedding bells rang for Lateasha and Dr. Gregory Lunceford on Married to Medicine. But as fans of the popular Bravo reality series have come to expect, it was not without drama. Lunceford, aka “Sweet Tea,” didn’t take too kindly to hearing Dr. Heavenly Kimes thought their marriage wouldn’t last and took her off the wedding list.

The 32-year-old showed in that moment she wasn’t afraid to ruffle feathers. A few episodes in, and Lateasha has more than held her own among the big personalities including fellow newcomer Phaedra Parks. She joined the group for the milestone season 10 after getting together with 56-year-old Dr. Gregory, who happens to be fellow cast member Quad Webb’s ex-husband.

Here “Sweet Tea” dishes on joining the Bravo show, people who call her a “gold digger,” and clashing with Kimes.

With so many strong-minded women in this group, were you intimidated at all about joining the show?

Lateasha Lunceford: It was a little intimidating. Just because they are strong women and opinionated. I can tell that. They have been doing this longer than I have. At the same time, I was a medic in the Air Force and a pharmacy tech. I’ve worked with a lot of different doctors in my squadron. That part I wasn’t intimidated by.

Did you watch prior seasons? Did you get any advice before you started filming?

Before I started my friend told me to watch the seasons. Toya [Bush-Harris] recommended I watch the seasons, but I did not. I did not do my homework because I thought it would shy me away from joining the group. Sometimes I wish I had. I was hard-headed. I knew just enough about them. I actually met them prior to being on the show with the exception of Dr. Alicia [Egolum].

Cameras were there leading up to your wedding, which can no doubt be a stressful time. You had a breakdown during your bachelorette pamper party. How was it looking back on that moment?

I tried to hold my tongue a lot of the time. There are times I speak up, but things bothered me. I let things boil over. It was a sensitive time in my life. Getting married, wedding dress shopping, having this party that integrates me into the group. It was very stressful. Then I found out the wedding would cost $14,000 more. I got into it with my wedding planner. Everything came crumbling down. I had a mental breakdown. I did.

Dr. Simone [Whitmore] comforted you in that difficult time. What did that mean to you?

It made me feel really good. I call her “Mama” Simone. Just because she is so warm and understanding. I feel I can be the most comfortable around her. She is very real, and authentic. She is going to warm your heart for sure. That’s her all day. I appreciate her because I was struggling as you saw.

How is adjusting to being in the public eye? What’s it like weathering the storm when you see comments labeling you a gold digger?

It has been difficult because people are calling me a gold digger. I know where I come from. I know I went to school. I have a bachelor’s degree. I joined the military. I was on assignment. It’s funny they call me a gold digger now with my background. I am one of the women in the top 10 percent that makes six figures. I do well for myself. What’s wrong with wanting someone in your life who’s doing just as much as you are, if not better? With our resources together, we can conquer the world. That’s the American dream.

It turned out Dr. Gregory’s ex Quad was invited by Phaedra to the pamper party. How would you say you handled that surprise?

I felt like I handled it well. I also had that mental breakdown and calmed my nerves right before. I was sipping on something to drink. It was awkward. There never really was an issue with her because I didn’t know her. She congratulated us on our engagement. It was never an issue. Only that they would bring her up at my engagement party. I think it was a nervous smile, but people don’t know my husband told me about his ex-wife. He said she sometimes likes drama. He didn’t want to see me in it and us fighting. There wasn’t an issue, but it was more if you can avoid her as much as you can.

How many people have reached out looking for more information on the age gap support group you talk about on the show?

There are a lot of people on my Instagram reaching out. They are saying for example that their husband is 20 years older with kids. They are looking for that group. Women who are dating older men want a group to share their experiences. I think when I got all this judgment for dating an older man, it’s because of all the judgment that this age gap support group exists. There is this misconception about me being with my husband and calling myself and others sugar babies. It’s a real relationship. We have real experiences and problems. We would like to exist in a space where we can feel comfortable.

How was it watching Dr. Gregory at his bachelor party?

I found it hilarious because Gregory is very conservative. I watched it and thought, “Okay, you’re here showing your whole ass.” He did what he was supposed to do at a bachelor party. I wanted him to have fun. I wanted him to let loose. The ladies also threw me a pamper party with sexy men. I also had a bachelorette party before that. I was happy he was able to have fun. As long as he wasn’t going home with the women, everything looked good. I’m glad my man had a good time.

Heavenly came to your wedding and found out she was taken off the list at the door. Do you stand by your decision?

I think she deserved it. I heard she was talking behind my back. My maid of honor told me some things she said while I was having a mental breakdown. She kicked me while I was down and said my marriage wasn’t going to work because of my blowout and tantrum. That has nothing to do with my relationship. That was different. I only wanted those who were supportive of my relationship and my love for Gregory to be there. For her to take a shower, put on her shoes and dress, and waste her time, that’s what the hell she gets. I would do it again.

Did you watch her appearance with Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she doubled down on her thoughts on your marriage?

I didn’t watch it, but I heard about it from my sister. Heavenly is not the gatekeeper of marriages. It’s between me, Gregory, and God. She claims to be a relationship expert, but she is trying to tear down my relationship and my marriage. What expert does that? That’s being more of an idiot than an expert. I think she is going through her own trauma at home. Maybe she is suffering from some childhood trauma. I think she is trying to deflect what is going on in her home behind closed doors.

Did you discuss taking Heavenly off the wedding guest list with Dr. Gregory?

I did it on my own because I did a lot of the wedding planning and was in charge of that. I made an executive decision. I think Damon knows his wife has a history of doing crazy things and apologizes in the end. When your wife has a history of being fake and lies. He should have turned to her and said what happened now. What’s going on?

What can we expect to see when it comes to your dynamic with the ladies?

I’m going to say fool me once shame on me, fool me twice shame on you. And you’ll never fool me again. You’ll see different sides to me. I am a Gemini and have multiple personalities so you’ll never know what personality I’m going to pull out just for you. I have that ability. You’re going to see friendships in and out. You’re going to be very surprised. I’m not afraid to call people out on their crap. Look forward to that.

What are we going to see from the newlyweds?

We really want to have a family, so we are going to talk about that this season. You’re going to see the relationship between him and me with the interactions. He’ll talk about joining the group again and the difference he feels now.

What does it mean to you to be part of this series in its 10th season?

It feels great to be part of it. I joke with the ladies that I remembered seeing a commercial come on with them when I was in high school. They said, “Excuse me. You were not in high school.” I look up to them. I joke around with them. It feels great. Year 10 is a huge number. I’ve learned a lot from the ladies. Toya is great. Simone, I love her. I think that as we go throughout the seasons, especially going into the next season, I think there will be a closer bond. There may be some fallout, but I can’t tell you this is not a boring group. You’ll be entertained.

Are you preparing for your first reunion?

Yes. I am preparing. I’m watching the show now, studying to make sure I know what was going on. I think I was nervous in the beginning when it came to conveying my feelings, but as I got to know them I feel I got more comfortable. There are going to be a lot of things I got to get off my chest. We’re just going to let it rip.

Married to Medicine, Sundays, 9/8c, Bravo (Next Day on Peacock)