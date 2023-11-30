‘May December’: Todd Haynes on How ‘Clouded Ambitions’ Drive Natalie Portman in Netflix Film

May December, the latest from director Todd Haynes, inspired by an infamous scandal, goes to some mighty dark places.

Julianne Moore is Gracie Atherton, a suburban woman who ignited a media frenzy when, at 36, she had an affair with seventh-grader Joe Yoo (Riverdale’s Charles Melton). She’s now married to Yoo and living away from the spotlight in Savannah, but her sordid past comes back to haunt her when actress Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) visits the pair to research her role as Gracie for a movie.

“As Elizabeth observes and studies Gracie and her world, and gets to know Joe, her reliability as a narrator begins to falter,” notes Haynes of the film, based in part on the real-life 1997 case involving the late suburban Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and the sixth-grade student she had an affair with, and eventually married.

“[Elizabeth’s] investment in revealing truths becomes clouded by her ambitions,” Haynes says. It’s also clear Joe has yet to deal with all that transpired years prior, a realization prodded by the new woman in his home, who may be more like his groomer than anyone imagined. As Haynes puts it, the film ultimately “explores our colossal refusal to look [deeply] at ourselves.”

May December, Premieres Friday, December 1, Netflix

