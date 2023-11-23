‘Food Network’ Chef Michael Chiarello’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello, a regular star on the Food Network, unexpectedly passed away on October 6 after suffering anaphylactic shock due to an allergic reaction.

As first reported by TMZ, according to the Napa County Coroner, the allergic reaction caused anaphylactic shock that then led to a heart attack. Chiarello passed away at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, at 61 years old.

According to TMZ, the chef was brought back to life after his allergic reaction but later had hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, which is “a type of brain dysfunction (brain injury) that occurs when the brain experiences a decrease in oxygen or blood flow,” per the Massachusetts General Hospital.

It’s not known what Chiarello had the allergic reaction to. In addition, the coroner found cocaine in his system, but it was determined he did not die from a drug overdose.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being,” Chiarello’s family wrote in a statement at the time of his death.

“He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table,” it continued. “As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Chiarello, who appeared as a contestant on Top Chef Masters in 2009 and The Next Iron Chef in 2011, was best known for hosting Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello on Food Network and NapaStyle on Fine Living Network. He began his TV career hosting the cooking show Season by Season, which debuted on PBS in 2001.