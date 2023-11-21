‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Final Jeopardy Triple Stumper in Television Category

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Tuesday, November 21 episode of Jeopardy!]

As we continue the Champions Wildgame Tournament on Jeopardy!, contestants Sandy Olive, a high school English teacher from Saint Louis, Missouri; Ed Hashima, a community college history professor from Sacramento, California; and Nick Heise, a technical solutions engineer from Madison, Wisconsin went head to head but tripped up in rapid succession when it came to Final Jeopardy.

Although Sandy was able to dominate the first round of the game with a lead of $5,400, things quickly turned around, going into Double Jeopardy. Ed found both Daily Doubles during the round, adding $4,000 and $7,000, respectively. Scores going into Final Jeopardy were Ed with $29,600, Sandy with $10,600, and Nick at $5,800, but the “Television” category soon took everyone for a loop.

As host Ken Jennings revealed the category, he joyfully reminded viewers that today is World Television Day, deeming the Final Jeopardy appropriate.

The clue read, “This series grew out of a screenplay titled “Murdoch.” Sandy and Ed guessed Matlock, and Nick guessed one of our favorite Netflix Marvel shows, Daredevil, since the main character’s name is Matt Murdock, but all to no avail.

A fan commented on the Jeopardy! Subreddit, “As a Canadian millennial, I consider final jeopardy to be a trap question,” to which the original poster responded, “I thought of Murdoch Mysteries but figured that was too on the nose.”

The answer, however, turned out to be HBO’s Succession, which recently ended this year and is poised to be one of the best shows of 2023. Jennings teased “It’s Murdock, as in Rupert Murdoch,” since the series is based on former chairperson Rupert Murdoch and Fox News scandals

Although everyone got the answer wrong, Ed wisely bet $0, advancing him to the next game.

“I was surprised to see none of them got the FJ correct,” another Redditor noted. “But I also remember very recently being the subject of Final Jeopardy when it asked about the meaning of their last names. Surprised to see it pop up again as the FJ answer so soon.”

