June Carter Cash Documentary Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ has announced premiere dates for June, a documentary on country legend June Carter Cash, produced by Emmy winner Kristen Vaurio, known for her work on the HBO documentary Going Clear: Scientology & The Prison of Belief.

The film is slated to premiere in the U.S. and Canada on January 16, with international releases, including the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, on January 17.

This announcement follows the world premiere of June at the DOC NYC Festival on November 12.

June Carter Cash was, of course, married to Johnny Cash for 35 years until her death in 2003 (Johnny himself died four months later). She was a five-time Grammy Award winner, and her life as a singer, comedian, musician, actor, and author is highlighted in the documentary. The film explores her remarkable career, featuring moments such as when she opened for Elvis Presley, appeared onscreen with Robert Duvall and Jane Seymour, and co-wrote the iconic country song “Ring of Fire.”

Before getting into the Carter Cash of it all, the documentary sheds light on the history of country music and the influential contributions of the Carter and Cash families to the genre. The film highlights rare archival material, including interviews with June Carter Cash herself, along with family, admirers, and friends, such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Reese Witherspoon.

According to Carlene Carter via Deadline, the documentary provides a “great opportunity to realize that June was a star of television and music from an early age – decades before she became ‘Mrs. Johnny Cash.’ Steeped in the legacy of the Carter Family and as a solo artist, she always was – and, as seen through this film – always will remain a shining star in her own right.”

Carlene said, “While some may not fully be aware of her many talents, influence, and just how much she mattered as an entertainer, this lovely documentary offers clear insight for everyone to see the true character and the joy shared.”

Produced by Sandbox Productions, Sony Music Entertainment, and Maxine Productions, June is helmed by Jason Owen, Josh Matas, Mary Robertson, Sarah Olson, and Kristen Vaurio, with executive producers including Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Jean Song, Chandra LaPlume, John Carter Cash, and Carlene Carter.

June, Documentary Premiere, January 16, 2024, Paramount+