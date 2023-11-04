‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’: David Oyelowo on ‘Empowered’ True Story of Legendary Lawman

Legendary lawman of the Old West Bass Reeves is often considered the inspiration for the iconic Lone Ranger. But Reeves’ own story is just as captivating, perhaps more so because it’s true.

Now, 113 years after his death, the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi finally gets top billing. David Oyelowo stars as Reeves in this new drama series executive produced by Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown cocreator Taylor Sheridan.

Born into slavery, Reeves was forced to fight for the Confederacy during the Civil War. At one point, he escaped and spent years living with Native Americans and learning their languages. It was a skill that helped him get recruited as a deputy marshal in Arkansas after the passage of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Over a 32-year career, Reeves arrested thousands of felons—more than 3,000, by some accounts—without ever suffering a wound.

The star expects the series to help better highlight the critical contributions of Black people to the story of America before, during and after slavery. “For Reeves to have that level of success and notoriety as a lawman is just extraordinary,” Oyelowo said before the actors’ strike.

“I really hope that, especially as we get so many slave narratives in this period, this is one of empowerment—literally, this man is empowered,” he continued, “and he takes that power and he uses it for the good of his community and his country.”

Lawmen: Bass Reeves also stars Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn, Reeves’ fellow deputy U.S. marshal; Lauren E. Banks (City on a Hill ) as Reeves’ wife, Jennie; and Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem) as his daughter Sally. Yellowstone’s own Mo Brings Plenty will play Minco Dodge, a Choctaw Native American and friend to Reeves. The series is planned as an anthology, with later seasons focusing on other famous officers of the law.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 5, Paramount+