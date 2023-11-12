Hoopla November Highlights: Hallmark Holiday Movies, Murder Mayhem & More

What Is It?

Paying for multiple streamers have your wallet stretched to its limit? Hoopla Digital has a solution that involves only one thing: your library card. The service, with over 25,000 movies and TV series, has no ads and is free for patrons with a card at participating libraries. Borrow content (new titles show up every month) and watch via the all-in-one app on your computer, phone or your TV with Roku, Chromecast, or Amazon Fire TV Sticks. More interested in audiobooks, ebooks, comics, magazines, and more? Then the service’s BingePass makes this an even more suitable option. Check with your library about Hoopla’s availability. [hoopladigital.com]

Hoopla November Highlights

In addition to the service’s bounty of current picks, check out some of this month’s top premieres.

Hallmark Holiday Movie Fare

Grab some eggnog and get in the season’s spirit with Hallmark holiday movies. Among them: Lacey Chabert in Haul Out the Holly (2022), and 2019 favorite Sense, Sensibility, and Snowmen (above), which puts a modern spin on Jane Austen’s novel. In the film, party planner sisters Ella (Erin Krakow) and Marianne Dashwood (Kimberley Sustad) clash with grumpy toy company CEO Edward Ferris (Luke Macfarlane), but love will surely conquer all.

Murder Mayhem

Are crime dramas more your cup of tea? Then you’ll warm to chilling offerings like Lifetime’s new two-parter Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, which follows the shocking story of upstanding South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh (Bill Pullman), who went on trial earlier this year for the 2021 killing of wife Maggie and son Paul.

Intense Views

Sink your teeth into a longer binge with drama series such as The Killing, which trails gruff Seattle homicide detectives Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman), who investigate a teen girl’s murder. Other shows available include supernatural drama A Discovery of Witches and thriller Dark Winds.

Tinseltown’s Best

View some of Hollywood’s biggest award winners, including the 2011 adaptation of Kathryn Stockett’s novel The Help. In the 1960s South, a passionate writer (Emma Stone) exposes the mistreatment of African American maids Aibileen (Viola Davis) and Minny (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer) in wealthy white homes. Also available: 1971’s Fiddler on the Roof.