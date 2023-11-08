‘DWTS’: Did Bruno Tonioli’s ‘Golden Girls’ Remark Go Over Harry Jowsey’s Head?

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

On “Music Video Night,” reality TV star Harry Jowsey was going for a “Justin Timberlake” look in his routine with pro partner Rylee Arnold. Alas, the couple scored a mere 24 points (out of 40) for their jazz set to NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me.” When critiqued by the judges, Bruno Tonioli quipped that Jowsey’s Timberlake wig looked like it belonged to “Sophia Petrillo” from The Golden Girls.

TV Insider asked Jowsey on the post-show press line if he’s aware of who Sophia Petrillo is. “I know the name,” he responded. “If I see a photo of [her], I’d probably know who that is.”

Arnold likewise was unfamiliar with the wise-cracking character played by the late Estelle Getty on the NBC sitcom that ran from 1985-1992 and lives on in reruns on Hallmark, in memes, and in clips on Instagram.

We pulled up a picture of Sophia on our iPhone and showed it to Jowsey to see if it would refresh his memory. “I probably dance like her, too,” the reality star shrugged with a smile upon seeing Sophia’s image.

Despite Jowsey’s crowd-pleasing performance in the group dance, it was a bit surprising that he and Arnold were called safe given their position on the scoreboard. Clearly, audiences are responding to the couple, Jowsey’s efforts each week, and the vulnerability that comes through in his appearances.

“[Harry’s] very relatable,” Arnold offers. “He’s just such a fun and charismatic guy. I think that really shows through the screen. He gets better and better each week, and he improves. People love to see that. He’s genuinely having fun. I think that’s why people want to see him.

“If you asked somebody who’d never danced before to go out and try, it’d be just like [what] Harry is experiencing,” she continues. “It’s relatable to see someone doing something vulnerable and scary.”

Voters have pushed sentimental favorites through this competition in the past. Comedian/actor Bill Engvall, for example, and pro partner Emma Slater (in her first year as a pro) went to the finals a decade ago in Season 17 even though they often landed towards the bottom of the leaderboard.

“There’s no need for me to be out on a dance floor ever – even after I’ve had a few drinks,” Jowsey says. “But the fact that I’m able to do [a dance each week] and be open about the experience…I think people at home are relating because they think, ‘I could go and do that.’”

Jowsey’s 4.2 million Instagram followers likely play a role in keeping him in the competition, but it’s hard to gauge effectively just how often social media followers call or text their votes into the show. After all, Lele Pons has 53.9 million (!) Instagram followers – and she and Brandon Armstrong were shockingly eliminated.

“It doesn’t translate, unfortunately,” dance pro Artem Chigvintsev, who is paired with Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette), says. “People who are watching live TV may not be social media-friendly. People on social media are watching…social media. They have a commitment to other things.”

Chigvintsev, whose currently in his 12th season with DWTS, says he can relate to what Armstrong is likely feeling about his and Pons’s abrupt exit.

“It’s a tough spot to be in,” Chigvintsev says. “At the end of the day you’re thinking, ‘I did a good dance. I created a good dance. I got what I got with the scores.’ [Fortunately,] he’s got a lot of seasons in him.”

When host Alfonso Ribeiro gave Armstrong the chance to speak, the pro dancer didn’t mince words. “That one burns,” Armstrong stated. “I definitely don’t think Lele should have gone home tonight.” The pro dancer pointed out Pons came to the show with no dance experience and was getting better. “She’s the best partner she could have been. But, look, at the end of the day, it’s a show. We’re happy to be here. We made a lot of great moments together.”

Chigvintsev applauds Armstrong for sharing his truth: “I don’t think he has anything to regret. People nowadays should speak up as to how they feel. People feel like they can’t offend anyone anymore, [but] you have to express yourself. You can’t be in this boxed off room.

“He’s a very smart man,” Chigvintsev adds. “Absolutely. He knows how to handle the situation. I do think he needed to say something. If he didn’t, he’d regret it afterwards.”

Lawson experienced some highs and lows of her own last night. She found the judges critiques about needing to be better a bit surprising; later, Jowsey thrust her up into the air during the group “Gangnam Style” dance. “I was not anticipating to go that high,” she says.

How was the landing? “It was a graceful coming down,” she says. “I landed on Brandon.”

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+