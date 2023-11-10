See ‘Jeopardy!’ Star Mayim Bialik Get Spooked by Jack Osbourne’s Paranormal Stories

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik got a taste of the paranormal with the latest guest on her podcast Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown as Jack Osbourne joined her on the mics.

The pair discussed a variety of topics, including the supernatural as Osbourne was there to promote his podcast, Ghosts & Grit. While he may be known as Ozzy Osbourne‘s son and former star of The Osbournes, Jack has found a new TV life with spooky reality shows ranging from Portals to Hell to his Night of Terror specials.

As the conversation flowed, Bialik got candid about being spooked by ghost stories, and although she’s a scientist, she admits that being a “person of faith,” makes her believe in such phenomena. “Have you always been into the paranormal?” she asked Osbourne bluntly.

“I grew up watching The X-Files, that was my jam when I was a kid, he admitted. “And it just sparked my interest.” From that point on Osbourne revealed he was into everything supernatural ranging from ghosts to aliens. Eventually that led him to his new TV career. “In 2011, I got a call from my agent and he sent me off to go meet with these producers,” he shared. Since then, Osbourne joked, “it plugged me into the paranormal world.”

Before Osbourne shared any real spooky stories, Bialik got a little overwhelmed, admitting that she cries when faced with scary scenarios. “I cry when I talk about this stuff,” she noted before asking Osbourne if he’d had “any personal experiences with this stuff?

“Sure, absolutely,” Osbourne offered. “It makes me cry, but I would like to know about your personal experience,” Bialik decided.

This opened the floodgates for Osbourne to detail various occasions he’s experienced something unexplainable. “It’s a constantly evolving experience for me,” he shared of his relationship to the paranormal. “I’ve seen things, I’ve experienced things…” He revealed that he was recently at dinner with his wife and they discussed how much it has impacted him. “It’s kind of shaken my foundation of what my belief system was and is,” he continued. “I’ve seen things move across tables, I’ve seen doors open, I’ve seen people looking down a dark hallway, and I’ve seen a head pop out and look at me.”

These stories eventually lead Bialik to prod about Osbourne’s history with reality television, noting, “I’m not a reality show person.” She was curious enough to ask, “Are the cameras there all the time?” When it came to The Osbournes, Jack said, “they were.” Despite her claim of not liking reality, Osbourne made a case for her to check out 90 Day Fiance. Will she? Listen to the rest of their conversation to find out, and let us know what you thought about Bialik’s reaction to Osbourne’s stories in the comments section.