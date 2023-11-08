‘Help! I Wrecked My House’: Jasmine Roth Dishes on Season 4 Disasters & Other HGTV Stars

Jasmine Roth is back answering the call on Help! I Wrecked My House. The hit HGTV series, which returns for a new season on Wednesday, November 8, sees the California-based designer and builder rescue homeowners out of a renovation nightmare they’ve often created for themselves.

The start of season 4 chronicles one of Roth’s most challenging projects ever. A couple were left in the cold by their contractor after months of indecision. With the upstairs and downstairs having multiple issues, she’ll have to work with her team on a tight budget to not only create livable and refreshed spaces but also make them wheelchair accessible for their daughter.

Roth has been a regular fixture on the network going back to Hidden Potential, a renovation series that debuted in 2017. She also lent a hand on numerous special project shows from A Very Brady Renovation and Home Town Takeover to Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge and the first season of Rock the Block, in which she was crowned the winner in 2019.

Here, she details the season’s disasters and triumphs, overcoming a painful injury, and what she thinks of other HGTV stars.

You recently reflected on social media marking a decade since you left your corporate job to build houses. Seeing all the success now, how important is it for you to show others what can happen when you bet on yourself and step out of your comfort zone?

Jasmine Roth: I’ve been thinking about this so much recently. Nothing like a big milestone to make you think about things. I think it’s so important to never give up. We share a lot on TV, and I share a lot on social media but what’s hard to share and what people don’t see are all the setbacks and all of the times people tell me no. I always tell my team that for a hundred no’s one of them is a yes. All that matters is the yes. So, you have to keep trying and not let the no’s slow you down. Have a goal, work towards it but also be flexible to know that things might go in a way you never expect. I wasn’t trying to have a TV show. It’s just the way things have happened, and I couldn’t have wished it any better.

You mention setbacks. You suffered a herniated disc and were hospitalized. Talk about your journey and recovery. How do you feel today? Has the injury still impacted your work?

I don’t wish a herniated disc on anyone. It has been a challenge physically, mentally, and emotionally, especially because I have a toddler. So, not only is my job super physical and demanding but a three-year-old is no joke. Around last Thanksgiving, I woke up and couldn’t move. I didn’t know what it was. I was in pain, but I didn’t know why. I never felt pain like that in my life.

It has been a solid year of just trying to avoid surgery. Not to mention also live life and keep my job doing what I love to do and taking care of my family. It has been a real challenge. I have a whole new respect for people who live in pain. I feel for anyone who is going through something similar. It has been very trying. My family, friends, and team have had to step up and help me out to get through the last year. I’ve had to figure out what my priorities are and how I can do my job without being as physical. You’ll see this season on Help! I Wrecked My House I’m a little less hands-on and more involved in the design. Spending my time still benefits my clients and family. Not being able to be as hands-on as I used to be was a hard pill to swallow.

This season of the show starts with two episodes chronicling a couple you help who has a daughter who is disabled. What was it like working with them?

I think this is what it’s all about. This family was so deserving. They were hit by one setback after another. This house that they decided to take a chance on, was too much for them. I don’t think they realized it. This was one of the biggest projects I’ve ever done. Not just on the show but in general in my career. They needed a house where they could feel like they had an oasis of serenity. It was eye-opening to see how they were living, yet they had such a positive attitude. They were taking things as they came. It was very inspirational to work with this family, but it was also a challenge because they needed so much out of their home. There were moments I felt like I wasn’t sure if I would be able to deliver.

What are some overall challenges you face this season?

Aside from my personal health challenges, we explored and opened up our minds to what it means to wreck your house. Prior seasons it has been folks who thought they could do something but couldn’t. There is still plenty of stuff this season, but there are also instances for example where one of my clients had a blackwater sewage leak. The raw sewage destroyed their kitchen and spilled out of the ceiling. That’s not necessarily something they did. Their house was wrecked because they ignored their plumbing issues which they thought were small but ended up bigger. There are different ways where people, usually accidentally and unintentionally, wreck their houses. I think we’ll see these different stories. I will say these wrecks are bigger than ever.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Is there any overall tip you give someone at a crossroads to tackle a project or hire a professional?

It’s so hard. We all do it, myself included. I find myself in a position where I think I can do something and can’t. We jokingly coin the term this season called TV-easy. This is when you see something on TV and social media and it looks easy. You have to ask yourself if something is TV-easy or a lot harder than it appears. I encourage people to think through the process before starting anything. Just because you saw something done online, think about all the steps you didn’t see. What were the things we didn’t show? On my TV show, we have to pull permits, have to have inspections. We have all these boring behind-the-scenes steps that have to happen. We can’t show every minute of the construction process in a one-hour show. I encourage everyone to take everything they see with a grain of salt. Know social media is a highlight reel. Think about how long something will take, how will be done and how much is it going to cost.

When you do Home Town Takeover or Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, how fun is it to work with the HGTV family?

I’ve done it all. I love it. Those are the experiences and opportunities I’m so blessed to be a part of. HGTV has been amazing about including me. It’s so fun for me as a host to work on those projects because it allows me to hang out with my coworkers. The other hosts, we see each other at events but geographically we are spread out. It feels like we know each other, but because of our schedules and locations, we don’t see each other as much as we like. This is a chance to hang out, get to know each other, gossip a little bit. It’s not very often I get to meet someone who does what I do for a living. So, it’s fun to have that time with someone who is doing something similar to me.

Who is your HGTV bestie? Do you have any group chats going?

There are a few group chats. I’ve stayed pretty close with my Rock the Block opponents. Alison Victoria, Mina [Starsiak-Hawk], and Leanne [Ford]. we all chat, and that’s fun. Ben and Erin Napier, we have the same production company, so even before my show aired they have been huge champions of my show. I’m lucky to have them as my mentors. They always get back to me. I have to say the same thing about Drew and Jonathan Scott. We text each other regularly. They are so much fun. I love being on their shows and seeing them. Ty Pennington cracks me up too all the time.

If you could have your way dream project with you that you would love to tackle?

Since day 1 since I started building houses my friends have talked about me building a compound. “Friends World,” where we will all live. We live in Southern California where the cost of buying a house is prohibitive. It’s almost impossible to be a first-time homebuyer. Most of them are still waiting for me to build some sort of community where all of us can live together with shared amenities. Almost like a cruise ship but not a ship.

I also think there is a lot of room for expansion for Help! I Wrecked My House. Here in Southern California, there is also a ton of construction. Interesting this season I’d work on one house but couldn’t help but notice three or four houses were being worked on at the same time. It would interesting to find a neighborhood where there is a group of people who thought they could do their own projects or neglected their homes where I could help a whole neighborhood of people who wrecked their houses.

Help! I Wrecked My House Season 4 premiere, November 8, 9/8c, HGTV