‘Quantum Leap’ EP Talks Magic’s Relationship — Plus How He Coped When Ben Was Missing

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 5 “One Night in Koreatown.”]

Not only does Magic (Ernie Hudson) serve as Ben’s (Raymond Lee) hologram in the latest Quantum Leap episode, but we also find out just how the former was affected when the latter was missing for three years. (For Ben, it was like no time had passed between the leaps of the Season 1 finale and Season 2 premiere.)

Earlier this season, Ian (Mason Alexander Park) and Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) found Magic picking out a gift for an anniversary after Ben popped up again. Now, it’s confirmed that Magic has been seeing Beth (Susan Diol), widow of the original series‘ Al (Dean Stockwell). In fact, at the beginning of the latest episode, he’s making “a special breakfast for a special lady for a special day” and gives her the earrings for their first date anniversary. He’s also made a reservation at her favorite restaurant — though it’ll be on the later side in case he gets held up at Quantum Leap.

“I thought you said it was just temporary until they get it up and running again,” Beth says. Since Addison (Caitlin Bassett) has stepped away from being Ben’s hologram — it’s been too hard for the exes, especially since she moved on, thinking he was dead — someone has to be there for him during the leaps, Magic explains. And while Tom (Peter Gadiot) is the Department of Defense’s liaison, “the team is still my responsibility,” Magic says. But Beth’s concerned. “I know Ben is like a son to you, but after what you went through last year, you sure this is wise?” she asks. Magic promises he’ll be fine.

The rest of the team is surprised when Beth shows up ostensibly with lunch, but once in Magic’s office, she reveals she found an empty bottle in the trash. “That’s not mine,” Magic insists. “I saw it in the back of the pantry, and I poured it right out. I swear. I haven’t started drinking again, Beth. You have to believe me.” While she wants to, “I saw the toll it took on you when you thought Ben was gone and this place got shut down just like it did on Al when he lost Sam. As God as my witness, I cannot, I will not watch that happen again to someone I love.” Magic tells her that Ben isn’t Sam and history isn’t repeating itself. “I won’t let it be, for either of us,” he adds. “You have my word.”

Ian and Jenn can tell that the leap (Koreatown, during the 1992 riots) is getting to him, and Jenn’s the one to check on Magic. “For us, [the riots in 1967 were] just another frustrating battle against injustice in a long history of frustrating battles. Hundreds were killed, thousands were arrested, and a whole lot more injured. I was one of them,” he opens up. He’d been on leave in Detroit, and the night after people were arrested outside a club just for being Black, cops pulled him and his cousin over and assumed they’d stolen their car. Magic tried to explain he was on leave, but the cops pulled them out of the car, put their boots on their necks, pointed guns at them, and beat them with batons. “It’s a miracle we both survived,” he says.

Then, Magic tells Ben he’s an alcoholic, and yes, the team knows since they had a front row seat. It was “when we thought you were lost. The project got shut down. So I spiraled. The only solace I could find was at the bottom of a bottle,” Magic explains. Beth pulled him out, got him help, and got him sober. “It’s been 353 days since, and every single day has been a battle to keep from falling off that wagon,” he says. Ben reminds Magic that he didn’t lose him. Rather, “I made a choice to leap, and the consequences of that are my burden to bear, not yours. And as for what you’re living with, you’re an admiral and a decorated SEAL. If there is a battle to be fought, I know you can win it.”

After the leap is over, Addison, Ian, and Jenn check on Magic. He “will be” alright, he tells them, before calling Beth to get a raincheck on their dinner plans. Instead, “I was hoping you’d come with me to a meeting,” he says. “I need help, Beth, and I could really use your support.”

Having Magic in this relationship this season is “wonderful and a great way to bring Al’s wife back as a widow,” executive producer Deborah Pratt tells TV Insider. “[It gives us] the opportunity to show a softer side of Magic. Even in Season 1, we were setting up an attraction between the two of them. So the opportunity to bring Beth back — the fans love her. She’s another anchor to the original series, and the fact that she, like Addison, has to move on — or has to make the decision to move on, she doesn’t have to move on, but she’s raised five children, and suddenly, it’s her turn. And how do you respect the great love of your life and yet not bury yourself with them?”

