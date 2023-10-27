Barry Manilow Sets ‘A Very Barry Christmas’ Music Special at NBC

NBC is celebrating the holidays with an evening of a music legend’s hits and some favorites perfect for the festive season.

The network has announced Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas will premiere on Monday, December 11 at 10/9c. (It will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.) The special will be filmed at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where he performs his hit show, “Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home!”

The evening, with a Vegas-size backdrop and the legend’s renowned 24-piece band, will feature the best of Barry Manilow‘s greatest hits, including “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” and “Looks Like We Made It,” as well as several holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “White Christmas.” Santa himself may appear.

“I love doing our Christmas show! We get to sing my pop hits and favorite Christmas songs,” Manilow said in a statement. “It’s a feel-good hour full of music.”

Added Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group, “Barry’s legacy and longevity is truly something to behold. His repertoire of songs are beloved by generations and we can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with one of America’s most iconic musical legends.”

NBC’s already-announced programming for the holiday season includes the annual lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees, the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, live on Wednesday, November 29 at 8/7c. Kelly Clarkson will be hosting and delivering festive performances from the historic New York City spot. (It marks the 20th anniversary of her first performance during the music special.) NBC’s TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance.

Also coming up on the network is the new live music special, Christmas at Graceland, following the aforementioned tree lighting on Wednesday, November 29, at 10/9c. It is the first live musical televised holiday special of its kind on the historic Graceland estate, Elvis Presley‘s treasured home, and it will feature music’s biggest stars celebrating the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, his music, and his favorite time of year.

Then on December 7 at 8/7c, Christmas at the Opry will feature an all-star lineup of country music stars — including Adam Doleac, BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Trace Adkins — taking the Grand Ole Opry House stage with Christmas favorites, holiday classics, and today’s biggest hits, including iconic duets and collaborations. Wynonna Judd hosts.

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas is executive produced by Manilow, Garry Kief, and Rob Kief for Stiletto Entertainment, and Paul Morphos of PJM Productions. The special is directed by Matt Askew.

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, Music Special Premiere, Monday, December 11, 10/9c, NBC