A Royal Overview, Spanish Horror in ’30 Coins,’ ‘Irrational’s Poker Adventure, TCM Salutes Dick Van Dyke

Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Royals: A New Era

Special 9/8c

Since the coronation of King Charles III in May, we haven’t heard much about the U.K.’s royal family, for which they’re no doubt overjoyed. But that hasn’t stopped producers from Entertainment Tonight Studios from getting the latest dish from palace confidants and insiders for a new special, with updates on the new monarch as he transitions “the firm” into a modern era a year after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Manolo Pavón/HBO

30 Coins

Season Premiere 9/8c

Billions’ Paul Giamatti joins the cast of the Spanish horror thriller for Season 2 as New York billionaire Christian Barbrow, said to be “so perverse that even the devil fears him.” He should fit right in when he arrives at the village of Pedraza, so gutted by the frenzy over the titular cursed coins that most of the residents have lost their minds. Town veterinarian Elena (Megan Montaner) is comatose in a hospital bed in Madrid, with her consciousness caged in Hell, while remorseful mayor Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) tends to her amid the demons plaguing the community.

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The Irrational

10/9c

I wonder what behavioral science expert Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) would make of “human lie detector” Charlie (Emmy-nominated Natasha Lyonne) on Peacock’s terrific Poker Face. This comes to mind as Alec and his team head to Las Vegas when a former colleague, now a pro poker player, reaches out after getting in a dangerous bind. A gambling mystery ensues, and we’ll put our chips on Alec being able to figure it all out.

Everett Collection

Bye Bye Birdie

10:45/9:45c

At the spry age of 97, Dick Van Dyke is having a moment. He appeared as himself in a cameo in Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons, and earlier this year was seen on Days of Our Lives and The Masked Singer. The latter appearance is a reminder that before he became a TV star in the classic The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-66), he was a Broadway song-and-dance man. The musical that put him on the map, filmed in 1963, was Bye Bye Birdie, where he “Put On a Happy Face” as songwriter to the Elvis-like Conrad Birdie. The movie is the highlight in a night of movies starring Van Dyke, including 1968’s children’s fantasy Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (8/7c) and the 1965 comedy The Art of Love (12:45 am/11:45c), playing an artist in Paris who fakes his own death to boost demand for his paintings.

Inside Monday TV: