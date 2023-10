Complete NBA 2023-24 Regular Season TV Schedule

Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets hold their first NBA championship banner ceremony before they get down to business vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener Tuesday, October 25, on TNT. The second game of the doubleheader has Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns visiting Steph Curry, Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN’s NBA coverage opens Wednesday, October 26, with the Boston Celtics in New York to clash with the Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks dueling with the Spurs in San Antonio. ESPN/ABC has a new lead broadcast team with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers joining Mike Breen this season.

For many casual NBA observers, the season doesn’t start until football season winds down and the league has its Christmas Day extravaganza. The league hopes to change that with the In-Season Tournament and the quest for the NBA Cup beginning this year.

The tournament format has all 30 teams divided by conference into three groups of five teams. In the group phase, each team plays its group opponents one time, and all tournament games (except for the championship) also count toward the regular-season record.

The top team from each group and one wild-card team from each conference move on to an eight-team, single-elimination knockout round beginning December 4. The semifinals and finals are held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas December 7 and 9, with the winner awarded the unimaginatively named NBA Cup.

The group stage games are played on Tuesdays and Fridays, with Tuesday doubleheaders airing on TNT and Friday twin bills on ESPN. Tournament action begins Friday, November 3, with the New York Knicks visiting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by the Mavericks on the road against the Nuggets.

The NBA Cup clearly won’t have the same weight in the hearts of players and fans as an NBA championship does, but it does offer hoops followers little more to root for during the fall. And you’ll be able to buy and proudly wear a 2023 NBA Cup Champions sweatshirt if your favorite team wins.

Complete NBA 2023-24 Regular Season TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central. *NBA In-Season Tournament Game

Tuesday, October 24

7:30/6:30c: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, TNT

10/9c: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, TNT

Wednesday, October 25

7/6c: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, ESPN

9:30/8:30c: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs, ESPN

Thursday, October 26

7:30/6:30c: Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT

10/9c: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT

Friday, October 27

7:30/6:30c: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, ESPN

10/9c: Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, ESPN

Saturday, October 28

7/6c: New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans, NBA TV

10/9c: Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns, NBA TV

Monday, October 30

8/7c: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA TV

Tuesday, October 31

7:30/6:30c: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers, TNT

10/9c: San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, TNT

Wednesday, November 1

7:30/6:30c: New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN

10/9c: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN

Thursday, November 2

7/6c: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers, NBA TV

10/9c: San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, NBA TV

Friday, November 3

7:30/6:30c: New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks*, ESPN

10/9c: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets*, ESPN

Saturday, November 4

9/8c: Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, NBA TV

Monday, November 6

7:30/6:30c: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat, NBA TV

Wednesday, November 8

7:30/6:30c: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, ESPN

10/9c: Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, ESPN

Thursday, November 9

7/6c: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, NBA TV

9:30/8:30c: Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic, NBA TV

Friday, November 10

7:30/6:30c: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics*, ESPN

10/9c: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns*, ESPN

Saturday, November 11

8:30/7:30c: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, NBA TV

Monday, November 13

7:30/6:30c: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, NBA TV

10/9c: Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 14

7:30/6:30c: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder*, TNT

10/9c: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets*, TNT

Wednesday, November 15

7:30/6:30c: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

10/9c: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN

Thursday, November 16

7:30/6:30c: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, NBA TV

10/9c: Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors, NBA TV

Friday, November 17

7:30/6:30c: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs*, ESPN

10/9c: Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz*, ESPN

Saturday, November 18

8/7c: Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV

Sunday, November 19

8/7c: Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 21

7:30/6:30c: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers*, TNT

10/9c: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers*, TNT

Wednesday, November 22

7:30/6:30c: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, ESPN

10/9c: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, ESPN

Friday, November 24

2:30/1:30c: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic*, NBA TV

5/4c: Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies*, NBA TV

7:30/6:30c: Miami Heat at New York Knicks*, ESPN

10/9c: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors*, ESPN

Saturday, November 25

10:30/9:30c: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV

Monday, November 27

7/6c: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 28

7:30/6:30c: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat*, TNT

10/9c: Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings*, TNT

Wednesday, November 29

7/6c: Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons, NBA TV

10/9c: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings, NBA TV

Thursday, November 30

7:30/6:30c: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, NBA TV

Friday, December 1

7:30/6:30c: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks, ESPN

10/9c: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, ESPN

Saturday, December 2

10/9c: Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings, NBA TV

Monday, December 4

TBA: NBA In-Season Tournament: East Quarterfinal*, TBA

TBA: NBA In-Season Tournament: West Quarterfinal*, TBA

Tuesday, December 5

TBA: NBA In-Season Tournament: East Quarterfinal*, TBA

TBA: NBA In-Season Tournament: West Quarterfinal*, TBA

Thursday, December 7

7:30/6:30c: NBA In-Season Tournament: East Semifinal*, ESPN

10/9c: NBA In-Season Tournament: West Semifinal*, ESPN

Saturday, December 9

TBA: NBA In-Season Tournament: East Semifinal*, TBA

Monday, December 11

8/7c: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 12

7:30/6:30c: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, TNT

10/9c: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, TNT

Wednesday, December 13

8/7c: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV

Thursday, December 14

7:30/6:30c: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV

Friday, December 15

7:30/6:30c: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs, ESPN

10/9c: New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns, ESPN

Saturday, December 16

7:30/6:30c: Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA TV

10/9c: Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings, NBA TV

Monday, December 18

9/8c: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 19

7:30/6:30c: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, TNT

10/9c: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, TNT

Wednesday, December 20

7/6c: Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers, NBA TV

10/9c: Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings, NBA TV

Thursday, December 21

7/6c: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons, NBA TV

10/9c: Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers, NBA TV

Friday, December 22

7:30/6:30c: Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets, NBA TV

10/9c: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors, ESPN

Saturday, December 23

12:30/1:30c: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, NBA TV

Monday, December 25

Noon/11a c: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, ESPN & ABC

2:30/1:30c: Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, ESPN & ABC

5/4c: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN & ABC

8/7c: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, ESPN & ABC

10:30/9:30c: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, ESPN & ABC

Tuesday, December 26

8/7c: Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV

Wednesday, December 27

7/6c: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, NBA TV

Thursday, December 28

7:30/6:30c: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics, NBA TV

10/9c: Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors, NBA TV

Friday, December 29

7:30/6:30c: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV

Monday, January 1

3/2c: Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 2

7/6c: Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, NBA TV

10/9c: Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 3

7:30/6:30c: Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, ESPN

10/9c: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN

Thursday, January 4

7:30/6:30c: Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs, TNT

10/9c: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, TNT

Friday, January 5

7:30/6:30c: New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

10/9c: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN

Monday, January 8

10:30/9:30c: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 9

8:30/7:30c: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 10

7:30/6:30c: Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks, ESPN

10/9c: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, ESPN

Thursday, January 11

2/1c: Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA TV

7:30/6:30c: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT

10/9c: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT

Friday, January 12

7:30/6:30c: Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons, ESPN

10/9c: Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs, ESPN

Saturday, January 13

8/7c: Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV

Monday, January 15

1/noon c: Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, NBA TV

3:30/2:30c: San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, TNT

6/5c: Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, TNT

10:30/9:30c: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 16

7:30/6:30c: Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers, TNT

10/9c: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers, TNT

Wednesday, January 17

7:30/6:30c: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN

10/9c: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN

Thursday, January 18

7:30/6:30c: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, TNT

10/9c: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, TNT

Friday, January 19

7:30/6:30c: Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics, ESPN

10/9c: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, ESPN

Monday, January 22

7/6c: San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers, NBA TV

10/9c: Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 23

7:30/6:30c: New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, TNT

10/9c: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, TNT

Wednesday, January 24

7:30/6:30c: Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs, ESPN

10/9c: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, ESPN

Thursday, January 25

7:30/6:30c: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, TNT

10/9c: Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, TNT

Friday, January 26

7/6c: Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks, NBA TV

9:30/8:30c: Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV

Saturday, January 27

3/2c: Miami Heat at New York Knicks, ABC

5:30/4:30c: Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets, ABC

8:30/7:30c: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, ABC

Monday, January 29

7:30/6:30c: Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat, NBA TV

10/9c: Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 30

7:30/6:30c: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, TNT

10/9c: Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors, TNT

Wednesday, January 31

7:30/6:30c: Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets, ESPN

10/9c: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN

Thursday, February 1

7:30/6:30c: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics, TNT

10/9c: Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies, TNT

Friday, February 2

8/7c: Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, NBA TV

Saturday, February 3

8:30/7:30c: Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks, ABC

Sunday, February 4

3:30/2:30c: Phoenix Suns at Washington Wizards, NBA TV

6/5c: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics, ESPN

8:30/7:30c: Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets, NBA TV

Monday, February 5

7:30/6:30c: Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets, NBA TV

Tuesday, February 6

7:30/6:30c: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, TNT

10/9c: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, TNT

Wednesday, February 7

7:30/6:30c: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, ESPN

10/9c: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN

Thursday, February 8

7:30/6:30c: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks, TNT

10/9c: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT

Friday, February 9

7/6c: Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA TV

Saturday, February 10

3/2c: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks, NBA TV

8:30/7:30c: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, ABC

Sunday, February 11

2/1c: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ABC

Monday, February 12

9/8c: Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, NBA TV

Tuesday, February 13

7:30/6:30c: Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic, TNT

10/9c: Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns, TNT

Wednesday, February 14

7:30/6:30c: Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN

10/9c: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, ESPN

Thursday, February 15

8:30/7:30c: Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies, TNT

Friday, February 16

7/6c: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, ESPN

9/8c: Jordan Rising Stars Challenge, TNT

Saturday, February 17

8/7c: NBA All-Star Saturday Night, TNT

Sunday, February 18

8:30/7:30c, 73rd NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, TNT

Thursday, February 22

7:30/6:30c: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, TNT

10/9c: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, TNT

Friday, February 23

7:30/6:30c: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

10/9c: Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN

Saturday, February 24

8:30/7:30c: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, ABC

Sunday, February 25

1/noon c: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, ABC

3:30/2:30c: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, ABC

7/6c: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, ESPN

9:30/8:30c: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN

Monday, February 26

7/6c: Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, NBA TV

10/9c: Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings, NBA TV

Tuesday, February 27

7:30/6:30c: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, TNT

10/9c: Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers, TNT

Wednesday, February 28

7:30/6:30c: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN

10/9c: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN

Thursday, February 29

7:30/6:30c: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks, TNT

10/9c: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, TNT

Friday, March 1

7:30/6:30c: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, ESPN

10/9c: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, ESPN

Saturday, March 2

5/4c: Utah Jazz at Miami Heat, NBA TV

8:30/7:30c: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, ABC

Sunday, March 3

1/noon c: Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks, ABC

3:30/2:30c: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics, ABC

7/6c: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN

9:30/8:30c: Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns, ESPN

Monday, March 4

8/7c: Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA TV

Tuesday, March 5

7:30/6:30c: Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, TNT

10/9c: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, TNT

Wednesday, March 6

7:30/6:30c: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

10/9c: Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors, ESPN

Thursday, March 7

7:30/6:30c: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, TNT

10/9c: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets, TNT

Friday, March 8

7:30/6:30c: Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN

10/9c: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN

Saturday, March 9

4/3c: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV

8:30/7:30c: Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns, ABC

Sunday, March 10

7/6c: Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN

9:30/8:30c: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN

Monday, March 11

8/7c: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers, NBA TV

Tuesday, March 12

7:30/6:30c: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, TNT

10/9c: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers, TNT

Wednesday, March 13

7:30/6:30c: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, ESPN

10/9c: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings, ESPN

Thursday, March 14

7:30/6:30c: Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics, TNT

10/9c: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder, TNT

Friday, March 15

7/6c: Phoenix Suns at Charlotte Hornets, NBA TV

9:30/8:30c: Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz, NBA TV

Saturday, March 16

8:30/7:30c: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, ABC

Sunday, March 17

1/noon c: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, ABC

3:30/2:30c: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks, ABC

7/6c: Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV

9:30/8:30c: Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV

Monday, March 18

7:30/6:30c: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

10/9c: New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors, ESPN

Tuesday, March 19

9/8c: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA TV

Wednesday, March 20

7:30/6:30c: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, ESPN

10/9c: Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, ESPN

Thursday, March 21

8/7c: Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns, NBA TV

Friday, March 22

8/7c: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA TV

Saturday, March 23

8/7c: Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV

Sunday, March 24

7/6c: Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV

10/9c: Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA TV

Monday, March 25

7:30/6:30c: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, NBA TV

10/9c: Philadelphia 76ers at Sacramento Kings, NBA TV

Tuesday, March 26

7:30/6:30c: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT

10/9c: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, TNT

Wednesday, March 27

7:30/6:30c: Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

10/9c: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, ESPN

Thursday, March 28

8/7c: Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans, NBA TV

Friday, March 29

7:30/6:30c: Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA TV

10/9c: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, NBA TV

Saturday, March 30

5/4c: Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans, NBA TV

7:30/6:30c: Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks, NBA TV

Sunday, March 31

3:30/2:30c: Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets, NBA TV

7/6c: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV

Monday, April 1

7/6c: Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets, NBA TV

Tuesday, April 2

7:30/6:30c: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks, TNT

10/9c: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings, TNT

Wednesday, April 3

7:30/6:30c: Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN

10/9c: Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns, ESPN

Thursday, April 4

7:30/6:30c: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, TNT

10/9c: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, TNT

Friday, April 5

7:30/6:30c: Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics, NBA TV

10/9c: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns, NBA TV

Sunday, April 7

3:30/2:30c: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks, NBA TV

7/6c: New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV

10/9c: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA TV

Tuesday, April 9

7:30/6:30c: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT

10/9c: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT

Wednesday, April 10

7:30/6:30c: Dallas Mavericks at Miami, ESPN

10/9c: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, ESPN

Thursday, April 11

7:30/6:30c: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, TNT

10/9c: New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings, TNT

Friday, April 12

8/7c: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, NBA TV

10:30/9:30c: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, NBA TV

Sunday, April 14

1/noon c: TBD, ESPN

3:30/2:30c: TBD, ESPN