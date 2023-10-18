Depending on the plan you have (or get in the future), you might be paying a bit more to access Netflix than what subscribers are now.

The streaming service, via its third-quarter shareholder letter on October 18, explained that it is making some changes to a couple of its plans in the United States, United Kingdom, and France. “While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more,” reads the letter.

The new prices begin on October 18. In the U.S., the costs for two of its plans, ads ($6.99) and Standard ($15.49), won’t be changing. However, Basic will now cost $11.99 (was $9.99), while Premium is going to be $22.99 (was $19.99) per month. (The UK and France pricing for Ads/Basic/Standard/Premium are UK £4.99/£7.99/£10.99/£17.99 and 5.99€/10.99€/ 13.49€/19.99€, respectively, with the Ads and Standard plans to stay as they were.)

Netflix also notes that its “starting price is extremely competitive with other streamers and at $6.99 per month in the US, for example, it’s much less than the average price of a single movie ticket.”

Netflix first started including ads in the Basics With Ads tier on November 3, 2022; it was $6.99/month for subscribers at the time. (Then, the costs of other tiers were $9.99/month for Basic, $15.49/month for Standard, and $19.99/month for Premium.)

These new prices for two of the streamer’s plans come soon after Disney+ and Hulu launched new options, including a Bundle ad-free plan of both streaming services for $19.99/month, with plans including ESPN+ as well. (At the time of the announcement, that was the same cost as premium subscriptions for Netflix and Max.)