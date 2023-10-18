‘The Voice’: John Legend & Gwen Stefani Face Off in Season 24’s First Steal

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Season 24 of The Voice has entered the Battles stages, but it’s not just the contestants facing off, as the coaches are also fighting it out for their teams, particularly now that Steals are in play.

Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire each have two Steals available this season, allowing them to swipe another team’s contestant if their own coach doesn’t pick them to win their Battle.

Legend and Stefani wasted no time putting their Steals into action on Tuesday’s (October 17) episode, hoping to grab one of Horan’s team members.

Horan pitted his two folky singer-songwriters, Lennon Vanderdoes and Tanner Massey, against each other in the Battles, meaning that a top talent was about to become available either way. The pair sang Billy Joel’s “She’s Always A Woman,” with Horan telling them his pick would come down to who told the best story on stage.

Lennon and Tanner gave it their all, putting on a stunning performance that wowed the audience and coaches.

“You’re both mindblowing in your own way,” Stefani said, adding that she fell in love with Massey the moment he began singing. Legend felt the same, praising both performers but giving the edge to Massey.

This made Horan’s decision even tougher as we went back and forth between his two impressive team members. In the end, he chose Vanderdoes to move on to the Knockouts round, noting his unique tone as the reason why.

The battle didn’t end there, though, as Legend and Stefani immediately slammed their buttons to try and steal Massey for their own teams. The two coaches made their pitches, continuing to heap praise on the young performer.

Legend highlighted Massey’s confidence on stage, while Stefani reminded him that she also fought for him in the Blind Auditions, making this the second time she’s pleaded for him to join Team Gwen. She also mentioned having a son the same age as Massey, who is also a singer, giving her the perfect preparation to handle a vocalist like him.

Ultimately, Stefani’s pitch was stronger, with Massey choosing to join Team Gwen and moving on in the competition.