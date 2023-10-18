Leaping Into UFO Territory, Ms. Pat’s Courtroom, Tribe Swap on ‘Survivor,’ Campy Ghost Hunting
NBC’s Quantum Leap jumps into a hunt for extraterrestrials in New Mexico. Comedian Ms. Pat joins the ranks of funny TV judges. Survivor mixes up the tribes to save one from extinction. Hulu’s Living for the Dead puts a Queer Eye spin on the paranormal ghost-hunting genre.
Quantum Leap
The time-tripping sci-fi drama takes on a pre-Halloween X-Files vibe when Ben (Raymond Lee) lands in 1949 New Mexico, ground zero for Area 51-style extraterrestrial investigation. With rumors of UFOs and the fate of two young girls in the balance, a busy episode introduces Eliza Taylor as Hannah Carson, who’s more than she seems at first glance.
Ms. Pat Settles It
Steve Harvey, make room for another comedian who’s taking a crack at banging the gavel in a wacky TV courtroom. Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, star of the Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show, channels her inner Judge Judy as she presides over offbeat cases like a wig application that goes askew and a trade dispute between foul-mouthed churchgoers. Trust Ms. Pat to always get the last word.
Survivor
We’re only four episodes into Season 45, but one tribe (the Lulu “losers”) is so snakebit, having lost all of the immunity challenges reducing their numbers to three, that it’s already time for a tribe swap. Expect new alliances to form and players who have felt comfortably safe to begin feeling the heat.
Living for the Dead
Kristen Stewart and the creators of Queer Eye are the minds behind this campy twist on the ever-popular ghost-hunting genre. They’re assembled five proudly and loudly queer experts in the paranormal—a tarot card reader, a medium, a tech expert, a resident witch and a researcher—to travel to haunted locations including a clown motel (already creepy) and a gentlemen’s club in Las Vegas, rooting out spirits while trying to bring peace to those still among the living. Their mantra: “We’re not just here to give voices to those who are no longer with us. We’re here to make the lives of people who are experiencing it better.” They’re also a scream.
Invasion
The penultimate episode of the slow-burning sci-fi drama’s second season picks up steam as Mitsuki (cast standout Shioli Kutsuna) seeks to tap into the aliens’ hive mind to make a psychic connection with young Caspar (Billy Barratt) half a world away. “He’s the key … I have to find him.” Also on a desperate search: Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), whose hunt for daughter Sarah (Tara Moayedi) leads to the military compound where Trevante (Shamier Anderson) and Rose (Nedra Marie Taylor) are in custody.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- WNBA Finals (8 pm/ET, ESPN): The New York Liberty avoided a post-season sweep by winning Sunday’s game at home. Down 2-1, it’s make or break as they face the Las Vegas Aces in game 4 of the finals at Barclays Center.
- Aerial Adventures (8/7c, Smithsonian Channel): Take to the skies to better appreciate America’s natural wonders in back-to-back episodes each week, with Alaska and California’s coastline the first destinations.
- Nature (8/7c, PBS): The 42nd season opens with “The Platypus Guardian,” a profile of Pete Walsh from Tasmania, where he befriends a platypus he names Zoom as he immerses himself in the creature’s secretive world while trying to save the species from urban development.
- Ultimate Cowboy Showdown: All Stars (8/7c, INSP): With the competition at the midpoint, the remaining seven cowboys participate in a relay race to decide who’s the next to ride off into the sunset.
- The Masked Singer (8/7c, Fox): Robin Thicke takes the stage to open a night devoted to Elton John’s music with a rendition of “Tiny Dancer.” Then the costumed fun resumes.
- Chucky (9/8c, Syfy and USA Network): A flashback sheds light on the killer doll’s activities within the White House, while Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) stands trial for “Jennifer’s” murder spree last season.
- Magnum P.I. (9/8c, NBC): While Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) send Katsumoto (Tim Kang) undercover to investigate a renowned chef’s disappearance, Kumu (Amy Hill) and young Cade (Martin Martinez) spend time at the Cultural Center exploring the nation’s dark chapter of interning Japanese Americans after Pearl Harbor.
- The Morning Show (streaming on Apple TV+): Network CEO Cory (Billy Crudup) heads to Connecticut with Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) for a fraught family powwow—the great Lindsay Duncan plays his influential mother—while the UBA crew processes the news of the impending sale to Paul Marks (Jon Hamm)—who’s getting much closer to star anchor Alex (Jennifer Aniston).
- Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (streaming on Hulu): A juicy docuseries provides a first-person account of the footballer wife’s made-for-tabloids legal adventures after she fought back against media leaks and was sued for defamation and libel.