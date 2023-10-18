Leaping Into UFO Territory, Ms. Pat’s Courtroom, Tribe Swap on ‘Survivor,’ Campy Ghost Hunting

NBC

Quantum Leap

8/7c

The time-tripping sci-fi drama takes on a pre-Halloween X-Files vibe when Ben (Raymond Lee) lands in 1949 New Mexico, ground zero for Area 51-style extraterrestrial investigation. With rumors of UFOs and the fate of two young girls in the balance, a busy episode introduces Eliza Taylor as Hannah Carson, who’s more than she seems at first glance.

BET

Ms. Pat Settles It

Series Premiere 10/9c

Steve Harvey, make room for another comedian who’s taking a crack at banging the gavel in a wacky TV courtroom. Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, star of the Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show, channels her inner Judge Judy as she presides over offbeat cases like a wig application that goes askew and a trade dispute between foul-mouthed churchgoers. Trust Ms. Pat to always get the last word.

Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor

8/7c

We’re only four episodes into Season 45, but one tribe (the Lulu “losers”) is so snakebit, having lost all of the immunity challenges reducing their numbers to three, that it’s already time for a tribe swap. Expect new alliances to form and players who have felt comfortably safe to begin feeling the heat.

Hulu

Living for the Dead

Series Premiere

Kristen Stewart and the creators of Queer Eye are the minds behind this campy twist on the ever-popular ghost-hunting genre. They’re assembled five proudly and loudly queer experts in the paranormal—a tarot card reader, a medium, a tech expert, a resident witch and a researcher—to travel to haunted locations including a clown motel (already creepy) and a gentlemen’s club in Las Vegas, rooting out spirits while trying to bring peace to those still among the living. Their mantra: “We’re not just here to give voices to those who are no longer with us. We’re here to make the lives of people who are experiencing it better.” They’re also a scream.

Apple TV+

Invasion

The penultimate episode of the slow-burning sci-fi drama’s second season picks up steam as Mitsuki (cast standout Shioli Kutsuna) seeks to tap into the aliens’ hive mind to make a psychic connection with young Caspar (Billy Barratt) half a world away. “He’s the key … I have to find him.” Also on a desperate search: Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), whose hunt for daughter Sarah (Tara Moayedi) leads to the military compound where Trevante (Shamier Anderson) and Rose (Nedra Marie Taylor) are in custody.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

