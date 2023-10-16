Ken Burns and the American Buffalo, ‘Daily Show’ Returns with Guest Hosts, Remastered ‘Snow White,’ Football vs. Baseball
Ken Burns depicts the turbulent history of the American buffalo in a two-part documentary. The Daily Show returns from strike hiatus with new and returning weekly guest hosts. Disney releases a remastered version of its animated breakthrough Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as part of its 100th anniversary celebration. Major League Baseball’s National League Championship Series gets underway in prime time, opposite a Monday Night Football game.
The American Buffalo
No bull, Ken Burns has done it again. With tragic grandeur yet unquenchable optimism, TV’s most eloquent historian honors the mammoth buffalo, symbolizing the freedom and fragility of the American West, in a compelling four-hour documentary (concluding Tuesday). The first night chronicles the symbiotic relationship that evolved over 10,000 years between Native American and the buffalo, and how it was devastated in a single century, as 1800s westward expansion and a relentless greed for hides reduced herds numbering in the millions to near extinction by 1900. But “this is a story of persevering,” says a Comanche commentator in Night 2, which shows efforts to save the species. “You don’t get a lot of chances to correct history’s mistakes,” notes historian Dan Flores. The still-mighty buffalo is a rare exception.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
It’s not quite the debacle of a House without a Speaker, but TV’s pre-eminent nightly news satire has been without a permanent anchor since Trevor Noah left nearly a year ago. Until a choice is made‑if a singular choice is made—early next year, a new wave of guest hosts will occupy the hot seat. Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta leads the way, followed in successive weeks by Desus Nice, Charlamagne tha God, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, The Daily Show news team (including Dulcé Sloan and Ronny Chieng) and Michelle Wolf.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Whistle while you watch a gloriously restored 4K version of the 1937 animated classic that launched Disney’s tradition of turning iconic fairy tales into enduring feature-length films. What better way to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary than to revisit this groundbreaking movie, the result of Disney’s restoration and preservation team collaborating with the animation studio’s artists, working from Walt Disney’s original negatives with new technologies to bring Snow White’s delicate watercolors back to life. Nothing to be Grumpy about here.
Monday Night Football
Lots to keep up with in the sports world, as the Texas Rangers meet the Houston Astros in the first game of the American League Championship Series on TBS (8:15 pm/ET). They’ll face tough competition for eyeballs as Monday Night Football (8:15 pm/ET), once again simulcast on ABC and ESPN, presents a game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Angeles Chargers. (Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, between Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies, is scheduled for 4:30 pm/ET on FS1.)
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated, check local listings): The upbeat daytime show moves full-time into Studio 6A at New York’s iconic 30 Rock for the fifth season, which opens with visits from NBC and Bravo personalities including Andy Cohen, Seth Meyers, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, plus a salute to the city’s doormen.
- The Voice (8/7c, NBC): It’s the final night of blind auditions, the last chance for Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan to add promising singers to their teams.
- Bob-tober (8 pm/ET, BUZZR): The game-show channel pays tribute to legendary host Bob Eubanks, now 85, with a weeklong prime-time run of his classic shows, including The Newlywed Game, Card Sharks and Trivia Trap.
- Fboy Island (8/7c, The CW): Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is joined by influencer Daniella Grace and Brooklyn model Hali Okeowo for a third season of the dating show, where they’ll need to figure which of their 21 sexy suitors in the tropics are “nice guys” or money-hungry “FBoys.”
- The Irrational (10/9c, NBC): A desperate father brings Alec (Jesse L. Martin) a kidnapping case, but the intuitive hero discovers hidden motives within the family dynamics.