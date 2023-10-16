Ken Burns and the American Buffalo, ‘Daily Show’ Returns with Guest Hosts, Remastered ‘Snow White,’ Football vs. Baseball

Ken Burns depicts the turbulent history of the American buffalo in a two-part documentary. The Daily Show returns from strike hiatus with new and returning weekly guest hosts. Disney releases a remastered version of its animated breakthrough Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as part of its 100th anniversary celebration. Major League Baseball’s National League Championship Series gets underway in prime time, opposite a Monday Night Football game.

PBS

The American Buffalo

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

No bull, Ken Burns has done it again. With tragic grandeur yet unquenchable optimism, TV’s most eloquent historian honors the mammoth buffalo, symbolizing the freedom and fragility of the American West, in a compelling four-hour documentary (concluding Tuesday). The first night chronicles the symbiotic relationship that evolved over 10,000 years between Native American and the buffalo, and how it was devastated in a single century, as 1800s westward expansion and a relentless greed for hides reduced herds numbering in the millions to near extinction by 1900. But “this is a story of persevering,” says a Comanche commentator in Night 2, which shows efforts to save the species. “You don’t get a lot of chances to correct history’s mistakes,” notes historian Dan Flores. The still-mighty buffalo is a rare exception.

The Daily Show/YouTube

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Season Premiere 11/10c

It’s not quite the debacle of a House without a Speaker, but TV’s pre-eminent nightly news satire has been without a permanent anchor since Trevor Noah left nearly a year ago. Until a choice is made‑if a singular choice is made—early next year, a new wave of guest hosts will occupy the hot seat. Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta leads the way, followed in successive weeks by Desus Nice, Charlamagne tha God, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, The Daily Show news team (including Dulcé Sloan and Ronny Chieng) and Michelle Wolf.

Courtesy of Everett Collection

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Whistle while you watch a gloriously restored 4K version of the 1937 animated classic that launched Disney’s tradition of turning iconic fairy tales into enduring feature-length films. What better way to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary than to revisit this groundbreaking movie, the result of Disney’s restoration and preservation team collaborating with the animation studio’s artists, working from Walt Disney’s original negatives with new technologies to bring Snow White’s delicate watercolors back to life. Nothing to be Grumpy about here.

ESPN

Monday Night Football

Lots to keep up with in the sports world, as the Texas Rangers meet the Houston Astros in the first game of the American League Championship Series on TBS (8:15 pm/ET). They’ll face tough competition for eyeballs as Monday Night Football (8:15 pm/ET), once again simulcast on ABC and ESPN, presents a game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Angeles Chargers. (Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, between Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies, is scheduled for 4:30 pm/ET on FS1.)

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

