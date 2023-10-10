How ‘Messi Meets America’ Delves Into Lionel Messi’s Amazing Story & More

When Lionel Messi announced he would be playing Major League Soccer for Inter Miami CF, it created a ripple effect that transcended just sports. This is evident in the six-part Apple TV+ docuseries Messi Meets America. The GOAT’s next chapter is chronicled from the Argentinean’s arrival in South Florida right into the Leagues Cup and regular season play.

Along with the World Cup champion himself, others including teammates, Head Coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, journalists, and even Inter Miami CF’s president and co-owner David Beckham help tell the story. Here EP Scott Boggins delves into the making of the docuseries and what it’s like watching history unfold in real time.

How did this project come together?

Scott Boggins: It is an amazing partnership with Smuggler Entertainment and EP Tim Pastore, working with Lionel Messi’s group. They started this collaboration long ago, and well before we knew any of this would be happening in July. When it did, they were uniquely positioned to tell the story. They gave me a call in early July. We were all surprised by the announcement he was coming to Inter Miami. I loved the opportunity to tell the story because I tell real-time stories in sports and non-sports alike. To get the opportunity to dive into something that is transformative on so many different levels. Not just for the team but for the game itself in this country. Nothing like this had ever happened before. I loved the chance to make a story that was large and digestible to viewers. You get a true understanding of a lot of different things like the impact Messi has on other players, the community, the team, and the game itself.

Messi is this larger-than-life iconic figure, but you see a grounded relatability. He has a way with people. We saw that just recently when a young fan came on the field, and took a selfie with him. How was it showing this side in the docuseries?

He is a family man. What you saw with the kid that came onto the field. We’ve seen it time and time again over the course of the summer. We have incredible moments with him and his own family. We have incredible moments of him working in the Miami community. What is so unique about this series is everyone has this sense of relatability with him, but we are reaching within the context of why. That’s what the series is going to provide. A deeper sense of understanding. To see the dynamic between the younger players and him and his mentorship. It’s one thing to say that but another to see it over the course of a few months. To see it manifest it over time and see it in the results.

Over the course of even the first three episodes, viewers will get to know players like Benjamin Cremaschi and David Ruiz. These are 18 and 19-year-olds who not long ago signed to play on an MLS team. And here they are playing with Messi.

We wanted to tell a complete story because, yes, we absolutely wanted viewers to have a deeper understanding and appreciation for Lionel Messi. But when he was brought into a new team you have younger players and journeymen who’ve played a while. To see them develop with him and work with him and see that growth. Then to see the Leagues Cup storyline play out. Nobody expected what would happen. How that became the dominant sports story for the entire summer and to tell that story from the inside was a privilege.

How far does the docuseries go into the season?

The snapshot of the docuseries is from the moment he arrives in Miami to the last game of the regular season. All the way through October we’re still filming with the team and will continue to up until the end of this month.

Do you see this project going into the next season?

Apple has given us an amazing opportunity to tell this story in real time and present it while the season is still going. That is incredibly unique. Honestly, we have an amazing collaboration with MLS, Leo Messi’s group, the team to tell that story. Right now we are in the middle of the last finishing the last three episodes and the story is still being written for the last episode. We’re really invested in finishing the series and producing for this year and whatever comes after that comes.

How was it getting the players to open up about their stories?

There is an ebb and flow. We came into the season in the middle of everything and this incredibly transformative moment for the organization and the game in general in this country. We’re tasked to try to tell that embedded story. There is an ebb and flow with any team or athlete. Honestly, it takes a lot of time. We have been there for months. We’re there every day and week of the season. With that comes a process I’m really familiar with, where trust grows and they get familiar with us. They understand that we really want to tell their story. We want to get Lionel Messi, but there are so many other stories within Inter Miami that are impactful that as storytellers we would love an opportunity to tell. It started slow and continues to grow even today. We’re filming amazing stuff, even last week, that will go into the series. We’re really proud of it.

Tell me about how it was filming the games.

We have incredible DPs and cameramen who have been working from day one. They are familiar with the game. The producers and editors are back in post-production who know the game. We go in there as a unit, and we’re trying to tell the story of the game, but tell it through a character-driven process. We think it’s really interesting to see the players’ evolution. It’s remarkable. In episode 2 you see even Ben’s dad Pablo acknowledge that growth. He was incredibly proud of his son. It’s such an incredible transition for a parent to see his son out there during this time. To see his son on the world stage, where everyone is paying attention. To see his son succeed as a father, I think viewers will really relate to that.

What’s your big takeaway from making this doc?

It’s the inter-relationship with the team and to see how they grow and work together. The other thing I’m excited about it is not only happening in Miami. What’s really fascinating is that episodes 2,3, and 4 are mostly on the road. You really see the impact of all of this in different parts of America. It really is Messi Meets America. He is going to these communities, towns, and cities. It’s really interesting to see the excitement and how the other teams are treating it on the pitch and off the pitch. It’s really an incredible summer to witness and capture.

Messi Meets America premiere (first three episodes), October 11, Apple TV+