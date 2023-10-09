Fans Defend Dianna Agron After Photographers Yell at Her for Blocking Sarah Jessica Parker

Glee alum Dianna Agron was enjoying herself on the red carpet of the New York City Ballet Fall Gala on Thursday (October 5) night, but the same couldn’t be said for the photographers, who grew increasingly annoyed that the actress was blocking their shot of Sarah Jessica Parker.

Agron is seen chatting on the red carpet in a clip that has since gone viral, with actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris standing behind her. Meanwhile, off-screen, a group of photographers are heard yelling at Agron and others to move out of the way so they can snap a shot of the And Just Like That star.

“You’re blocking an important photo,” one voice can be heard shouting. “There’s a very important photo right behind you, please.”

“Excuse us! Excuse us!” others yell while one person sarcastically says, “Guys, you’re not in the way. You’re not in the way at all. You’re not in the way.”

Photographers yell at Dianna Agron and Jeremy O. Harris, telling them to get out of the way for Sarah Jessica Parker at the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala. 🎥: @MickmickNYC pic.twitter.com/zKpuhVvBt9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 6, 2023

Agron and Harris eventually realize what the photographers are so upset about and step out of the way. While this is happening, one of the photographers can be heard telling someone else, “That’s Dianne,” mispronouncing the actress’ name.

“Dianne who?” asks someone else, while the other photographer responds, “The girl from Glee.”

“I don’t know who that is,” another replies.

The photographers eventually got what they wanted as Parker, wearing a gorgeous strapless black dress, posed for snaps. “Beautiful,” the photographers could be heard shouting.

Fans took to social media to defend Agron, some of them poking fun at the situation.

“Yelling at dianna agron who was in 100 episodes of glee to move so u can see sarah jessica parker, who was only in like six, is crazy,” quipped one person on Twitter/X, referencing Parker’s guest role as Isabelle Wright in Season 4 of the hit musical series.

“We need legislation that forbids anyone from yelling at dianna agron like if u do that u should go directly to federal prison idc,” added another fan.

“Uncultured af imagine asking THE dianna agron to get out of the way like..WHAT?” said another.

yelling at dianna agron who was in 100 episodes of glee to move so u can see sarah jessica parker, who was only in like six, is crazy

pic.twitter.com/NkLAUwtBZB — girl with an open snapple (@radiosilencce) October 7, 2023

we need legislation that forbids anyone from yelling at dianna agron like if u do that u should go directly to federal prison idc — miss a bonk (@intreesinweeds) October 6, 2023

uncultured af imagine asking THE dianna agron to get out of the way like..WHAT? https://t.co/DiPHDLSvH0 — priya (@shotaromilktea) October 6, 2023

Dianna Agron did not give birth during sectionals to the backdrop of Jonathan Groff singing Bohemian Rhapsody to be treated like this https://t.co/vCWxyihsrp — Ayana Smith-Kooiman (@ayana_joy_) October 6, 2023

if i ever find the photographers who used that tone with dianna agron i will unleash a wrath unfathomable — love, pretty (@halfdope) October 6, 2023

Agron herself has not responded to the situation, but she did share a photo from the event on her Instagram page, captioning the post, “Ballet buddies. Here’s to your 75th year, @nycballet. You’re spectacular.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIANNA AGRON (@diannaagron)

Again, fans took to her comment section to defend her, with one person writing, “Screw the photographer, you are not “Diane from Glee“, you are Dianna Agron, the people’s princess and we adore the hell out of you!”