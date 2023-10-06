Carnage at the Continental, ‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel, For Love or Money in ‘Fair Play,’ Austin City Limits Festival

Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

The Continental

Season Finale

Things go boom with such regularity in the explosive climax to the three-part John Wick prequel you may wonder if there will even be a hotel still standing once the smoke clears and the blood is mopped up. The feature-length finale pits Winston Scott (Colin Woodell as a younger version of the Ian McShane character) against sadistic current proprietor Cormac O’Connor (a blustery Mel Gibson) for control of the legendary Continental hotel, a refuge for assassins. Once the assault begins, and a red-light alarm lets all of the guests take up arms, the carnage never ends. Stealing the show: Ray McKinnon (Sons of Anarchy) as a courtly sniper who almost never loses his cool while everyone else goes berserk.

Philippe Bosse/Paramount Players

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Series Premiere

Halloween comes early with a prequel to Stephen King’s unsettling (and twice-filmed) horror yarn about a Maine cemetery where the dead, human and pets alike, don’t stay dead, with grisly results. Jackson White stars as Jud Crandell, a younger version of the role previously played by John Lithgow in 2019 and Fred Gwynne in 1989, who in 1969 yearns to leave rural Ludlow, Maine, but long-buried secrets of the town’s spooky past trap him in a waking nightmare. Co-stars include Henry Thomas (from the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher), Pam Grier and The X-Files’ David Duchovny as the dad of Jud’s Vietnam vet buddy, who has returned from the war not quite right.

Courtesy of Netflix

Fair Play

Movie Premiere

“This job, it’s killing us,” laments Emily (Phoebe Dynevor), who may be on to something in writer-director Chloe Domont’s debut feature, an erotic thriller already earning critical buzz. Dynevor, a world away from Bridgerton, plays an ambitious financial analyst at a cutthroat hedge fund who’s breaking house rules by carrying on a passionate affair with her co-worker and secret fiancé Luke (Solo’s Alden Ehrenreich). The power dynamic in their relationship shifts ominously when Emily gets the promotion he was expecting, essentially making her his boss in a climate of toxic masculinity. Ray Donovan’s Eddie Marsan co-stars as their calculating boss.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Austin City Limits Music Festival

Special

With two live feeds available through Sunday, the annual music festival from Austin’s Zilker Park will be livestreamed for the second year. Headliners include Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, Kendrick Lamar, Shania Twain, Mumford & Sons, Hozier, The Lumineers, Maggie Rogers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and many more.

History Channel

The UnXplained

Season Premiere 9/8c

The indefatigable William Shatner returns as host and executive producer for the sixth season of a show that digs into the world’s most inexplicable mysteries—quite literally in the opener, which looks at “The World Beneath Our Feet,” seeking mysteries beneath the Earth’s surface in caves and under layers of rock. Followed by the Season 4 premiere of The Proof Is Out There (10/9c), with host Tony Harris examining “The Bigfoot Files.”

Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Gen V

Only in this outrageous college-set spinoff of The Boys are you likely to hear dialogue like, “You have a piece of eardrum on your shoulder.” The mayhem at Goldolkin University escalates once the troubled Sam (Asa Germann) escapes his prison in “The Woods” with the help of Emma “Little Cricket” (Lizze Broadway), and TV muckraker Tek Knight (Derek Wilson), also a Supe, arrives on campus to snoop into recent events, clashing with Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn). True to form for this series, there’s an over-the-top sight gag likely to make viewers cringe, gag and laugh in equal measure.

