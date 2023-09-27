‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Update After Big ‘Wildcard’ News

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! has revealed all the details of its upcoming Champions Wildcard tournament, and it gives fans further insight into who will participate in the 2023 Tournament of Champions, plus when regular Jeopardy! will return with new contestants.

The Champions Wildcard, which kicks off on Monday, October 2, will feature brief winners from Season 37 and Season 38, as well as the three winners from the currently airing Second Chance tournament (which wraps up on Friday, September 29). The series will culminate in December with four overall winners, each earning a spot in the 2023 TOC.

This would bring the current total of TOC players up to 17. We already know 11 of the four-plus game champions from Season 39 will be taking part (Cris Pannullo, Ray LaLonde, Hannah Wilson, Ben Chan, Troy Meyer, Luigi de Guzman, Stephen Webb, Suresh Krishnan, Ben Goldstein, Matthew Marcus, and David Sibley). Also competing will be High School reunion champ Justin Bolsen and Celebrity Jeopardy! winner Ike Barinholtz.

A fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum believes we will get another Champions Wildcard tournament featuring Season 39 champions, which would determine four more TOC contestants to bring the total up to 21, mirroring last year’s competition.

The question is, when would the TOC take place? The upcoming Champions Wildcard is set to run until mid-December. If there is another Wildcard tournament for Season 39 champs, that would be another two and a half months.

Even if the Wildcard tournaments aired back-to-back, the TOC couldn’t air until at least late March 2024. And that’s not even considering the long layoff from regular syndicated Jeopardy!, which hasn’t aired a new episode since the Season 39 finale on July 28, 2023.

More likely the show will air the TOC straight after the Wildcard tournament ends in mid-December, but as things stand right now it would only have 17 players taking part instead of the usual 21. To make up the numbers show bosses could well invite back four 3-game winners from Season 39 to fill out the open spots in TOC.

The TOC typically lasts two weeks, meaning regular Jeopardy! would return at the start of January. Certainly, many fans are itching to see new players rather than endless tournaments.

But, for now, viewers have two-plus months of Champions Wildcard action to look forward to. The official Jeopardy! website revealed the full format and schedule earlier this week, which features 108 returning winners from Seasons 37 and 38 (and the three Second Chance winners).

The competition will include 56 games in total, split across four legs, with 27 contestants competing in each. Each leg (divided into “spades, diamonds, clubs, and hearts”) will feature nine quarterfinal matches followed by three semifinal matches and two final matches where one winner will be crowned.

Wildcard, which will be hosted by Ken Jennings, is scheduled to end on December 18, after which we will have four winners (one from each leg). Those four winners will then move on to the 2023 TOC whenever that airs.

The official Jeopardy! website has revealed the returning contestants competing in Wildcard Group 1: Spades. Check out the competitors and their match-ups below, including the dates the episodes will air.