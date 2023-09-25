What’s the same about every reality competition show is there’s bound to be tension, and Buddy Games is no different, with cracks beginning to show in one of the teams. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of just that in the September 28 episode (airing at a special time, 8/7c).

For the Pageant Queens — Lauren Cisneros Campbell, Lourdes Spurlock, Yolanda “Yoli” Stennett, and Deveney “Devi” Shea — they’re used to what is more like an “individual sport” with pageantry. Now, they’re struggling to work together as a team.

Devi notes that she and Yoli are close, and the other woman crowned her her first title. However, Devi caught the other three off-guard during an interview, and it’s important that she and Yoli talk sooner rather than later. As Yoli sees it, Devi “didn’t have to take that interview and go negative. Everybody did their best.” Devi tries to argue, but Yoli suggests that she’s “just being over-sensitive” and needs to “let the negativity go.”

“There was no need to throw the team under the bus like that in the interview. You gotta own your s**t, and you’re not owning it,” Yoli continues. “You’re playing the victim.” Watch the full clip for more from their conversation and the team drama.

Ahead of the series premiere, TV Insider caught up with host and executive producer Josh Duhamel and asked what he saw that led to problems within the teams, like with what we’re seeing here. “I think that some of these teams weren’t as close as other ones, and they weren’t able to resolve issues. A good example is the Pageant Queens. They hadn’t known each other that long, so it was apparent early on that there was some… I don’t know if jealousy or struggles for power within the group started to show early. Those pageant queens brought a lot of drama to the show because of that,” he explained.

In this upcoming episode, the crowning of a queen or king at the lodge’s ’80s themed prom threatens to upend the strongest of bonds as the competition heats up.

Buddy Games, Special Time, Thursday, September 28, 8/7c, CBS