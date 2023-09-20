Angelica Ross Accuses Emma Roberts of Toxic & Transphobic Behavior During ‘AHS: 1984’

American Horror Story: 1984‘s Angelica Ross has accused co-star Emma Roberts of toxic and transphobic behavior on set, saying the actress played mind games with her, the director, and fellow cast mates. Despite not calling her name out specifically, referring to the actress as “Miss E.R.,” she recounted her experience on Instagram Live, which can be viewed in the tweet below.

Video clips from Angelica Ross' Instagram Live discussing the situation.

“Almost every actor on the set of American Horror Story: 1984 was irritated…irritated…irritated,” the actress said, before recounting examples of Roberts’ alleged behavior. “The first thing I saw on set was her yelling at the director,” before reenacting her supposed taunts, “What’re you gonna do about it, John? You gonna cry? Wah wah!” Ross said she was trying to make the director cry, and that “she was playing like psychological games on set, like she was playing mind games with people.”

Ross then recounted other cast members coming up to her, complaining about Roberts and her asking her cast mates how much they were getting paid. “What the actor told me, I guess allegedly, right, is that [she said]: “well, as long as you aren’t getting paid $100,00, and then she walked away.”

Ross also reenacted a moment she said she had with Roberts herself. Ross alluded that Roberts once told the director (who isn’t named but assumed to be John J. Gray, who directs two episodes this season), “John, Angelica’s being mean,” leading him to say, “OK ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.” Ross continued, “And she then looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?'”

Ross says she then covered her mouth and turned away. “I’m standing there looking her deadass in the damn [camera] trying to process [what] the f–k she just said,” Ross said. “I’m like, ‘If I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem,’ and I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing, and they got repercussions from it. Not her! They did.”

From then on, Ross says she stopped speaking to the actress except for when they are onscreen.

Following the Instagram Live, Ross tweeted, “Let me make something absolutely clear. I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable. Now THATs funny 😆.”



Let me make something absolutely clear. I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable. Now THATs funny 😆 — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023

Emma Roberts' team has yet to comment.

