Steve Wilkos on Talk Show Longevity & What He Learned from Jerry Springer

When Steve Wilkos began work on The Jerry Springer Show in 1994 as a bodyguard, he had no idea it would lead to having one of his own. Let alone a show now entering its 17th season. The Steve Wilkos Show sees the former U.S. Marine and former Chicago police officer bring his no-nonsense approach to each episode.

The host will sit down with guests, often bringing some hard truths to the conversation. All to get to the heart of the issues they face, which range from family and criminal justice cases to general relationship conflicts. We caught up with Wilkos to reflect on his milestone 30 years in television.

How do you explain your show’s longevity?

Steve Wilkos: When I was a cop, people had serious issues and things they were dealing with. You interview them and try to solve what’s going on in the least amount of time because you are answering so many calls. For me, that was going to be my career being a cop. So to be able to transition that job into a TV role, which never in a million years did I think would happen, was good training for me. As far as longevity, I always say TV is like a big pie. There are only so many slices in the pie. Most daytime TV shows were court shows and celebrity guest shows. Jerry, and Maury [Povich] for a long time were the only ones still doing our types of shows.

Now that Maury has retired and unfortunately Jerry is gone, and Karamo is still here, we don’t have to compete with a lot of people. If you’re going to watch daytime and see a conflict-driven plot, you’ll tune into myself or Karamo. I think that is one of the reasons for the longevity of the show. We do something different. We bring people who have real problems that are either being solved or being discovered on the show through the lie detector test. For 17 years, it has worked. I’ve been very fortunate.

What have you learned about being a talk show host these 17 years? How would you say you’ve grown from that first season?

The first season we had an old executive producer. He produced me in a way where all I did was yell at people. I would yell and scream. Once my wife took over, she said, “Listen, we’re going to get away from that. You’re going to be you. You’re going to do the show how you are.” That really helped me because I didn’t like just yelling. That first year was really one-dimensional. I’ll be quite honest getting into being a talk show host was terrifying to me because it’s not something I ever envisioned or wanted. When I left Springer’s show I was really comfortable and didn’t have any pressure on me. I was making a very good living. Then to being thrust into if you don’t succeed, you’re going to be out of a job. That was a tremendous amount of pressure. Through the years I think I’ve become more relaxed, and comfortable in the role. I’m able to go back and be as comfortable as I was wearing a police uniform.

How has filming been going this season?

To be quite honest, my first week of taping was last week when I was so sick. I was so ill I don’t know how I did the shows. I don’t remember what we did. My wife said I did a good job. I literally had to drag myself out of bed. It was a tough week for me.

What are some of the toughest topics for you to handle?

For me, the shows that are most impactful are when they involve children. A bad mother, a bad father. Kids abused. It really impacts me. A lot of these stories are going through the court system as we’re taping the show. When you are in the legal system, these stories can take years, a long time for people to get answers. I like to think we help provide answers for the people. Whether they need to get out of a relationship or get their children out of a bad situation. Being a father myself, your life changes when you become a parent. For me, it’s always crazy the things people do to children. Even if it’s just neglect where the parents are fighting and not involved in their children’s lives. Those are the shows I sink my teeth into.

Is there one success story recently that has reaffirmed what you’re doing on the show?

There isn’t one particular show. I do remember a lot of the drug addiction shows we did where we really helped people out of a tough place. We sent people to rehab. We did a story of a young mother who was really addicted and got her to rehab. It was this beautiful young woman. You see what drugs did to her. That truly was the part we said, “Wow, we are making a difference.” In the emails I get from people who watch the show at home. They say, “You changed my life because of a show you did.” We get so many of those. It makes me feel good.

What’s the best piece of advice Jerry gave you?

He was the one who said, “When you go into this, you’re not a TV show star. Don’t think of it like that. Just be Steve the cop. That was really good advice. Listen, Jerry was a mentor to me. Where other people might have felt they were competing against me or stealing some of the thunder, Jerry was always in my corner. Always fighting, giving me advice and help. He was just great. Just a wonderful man.

Who are some of your famous fans?

I’m on Cameo. I don’t even know if I could say this but Megan Fox, who I’m a huge fan of. She is one of the most beautiful women in the world. She got a Cameo from me for her mom. I thought that was pretty cool that her mom watched the show. I go to a lot of golf tournaments. Frank Robinson, a late Hall of Fame ball player, couldn’t have been a bigger fan. That was really cool.

As a bodyguard for Jerry and seeing what he had to deal with, what did you take from that?

That was the most fun time of my life. I had more fun on The Jerry Springer Show than my own show because my show is serious and takes a mental toll on you. Springer was like being in high school again with my friends.

How does it feel to enter your 30th year on television?

When I got out of the Marine Corps, that’s all I wanted to do was be a cop for 30 years. Then get my pension, retire, and live my life. If you had told me you’re going to be on TV, in two TV shows, for 30 consecutive years. How many people can say that? I’m very blessed, and fortunate. For a guy who was nobody to stay in this business for as long as I can, it’s incredible.

The Steve Wilkos Show season 17 premiere, September 25, Syndication