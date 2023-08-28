STARZ has announced the premiere date for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 alongside a release of some first-look photos from the upcoming episodes. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 returns December 1, with new episodes available weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app and LIONSGATE+ internationally, and will debut on the linear network at 8/7c in the U.S. and Canada.

The photos include a first look at new cast members Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as “Snaps” and “Pop” Henry, as well as Grantham Coleman as Ronnie, whose casting was announced earlier this year. The new images also include Tony Danza reprising his role as Italian mobster Stefano Marchetti and series regulars, including Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas and MeKai Curtis in the titular role of Kanan Stark.

Over the previous two seasons, “Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother but also himself,” according to an official synopsis for Season 3. “It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies with each new revelation. He has spent much of this time in denial, but Kanan’s blinders are finally off now, and he doesn’t like what he sees. In season three, Kanan grapples with the notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity.”

In addition to Miller, Curtis, Pierce, Woods, and Danza, Raising Kanan stars Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Detective Burke and Antonio Ortiz as Famous.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 is the second series in the expanded Power Universe franchise. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The Power Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, December 1, Midnight, STARZ