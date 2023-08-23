WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk Dies at 79

WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore legend Terry Funk has died at the age of 79. News of his passing comes from Funk’s close friend and mentee and fellow Hall of Famer Mick Foley via social media.

“Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news,” Foley wrote. “He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.” Foley continued, “If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many.” His statement ended with, “there will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend — it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk”

Ric Flair, another iconic wrestler, paid tribute to Funk online, stating, “In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend! Rest in Peace my friend, Terry Funk, knowing that no one will ever replace you in the world of professional wrestling!”

Funk debuted at his father Dory Detton’s promotion, Western State Sports, and spent several years with ongoing feuds with Jerry Lawler, The Sheik, and Abdullah The Butcher during their time in the indies before making it big.

Funk made his WWE television debut in 1985 on Championship Wrestling, where he took down Aldo Marino in a singles match. He then made his WCW debut a few years later in ’89, where he had a highly praised feud with Flair that ended in a legendary “I Quit” match during Clash of the Champions IX. He also teamed up with the Stud Stable and feuded with Dustin and Dusty Rhodes alongside the Nasty Boys.

He then joined ECW and competed as a hardcore wrestler in some of the most memorable matches in his career, including a barbed wire match with Sabu at Born to Be Wired, which helped popularize the brutal stipulation match.

He also wrestled in several promotions, including TNA, FMW, Ring of Honor, and WWE, versus Bret Hart, Foley (as Cactus Jack), and his mentee and hardcore wrestler Tommy Dreamer. In 2009, Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He was a former two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion, and WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Foley.