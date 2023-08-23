Bob Odenkirk’s Writers & Actors Picketing Summer Continues With ‘Better Call Saul’ Reunion (PHOTOS)

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA picket lines have been a start-studded affair filled with familiar faces from your favorite shows as they fight alongside their unions for a better future working in the industry. Among one of the most consistent picketers is Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad favorite Bob Odenkirk.

Since May, the actor has been picketing alongside writers for the WGA strike and continues to rally around his fellow performers as they strike for SAG-AFTRA (which started in July). Most recently, Odenkirk got together with pals from the Better Call Saul team including stars Luis and Daniel Moncada, who play the Salamanca twins, and Patrick Fabian, who played Jimmy’s lawyer nemesis Howard, plus series creator Peter Gould and other writers and creatives from the Breaking Bad spinoff.

“An amazing assemblage of BCS folks,” Odenkirk wrote, sharing the group photo to social media on Tuesday, August 22, at the Day of Solidarity union rally.

Odenkirk has been picketing for the past several months though, kicking off the writers’ strike with a tweet on May 10, simply writing, “Let’s do this,” alongside a selfie.

While he’s hit the picket lines with more than just his Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad families, even picketing with his own son and having a mini-reunion with Fargo Season 1 costar Allison Tolman, Odenkirk has united with the BCS‘s team several times since May.

One such reunion occurred on June 6 when the actor posted a photo of himself with some of the show’s writers, tweeting, “With ‘Better Call Saul’ scribes at WB picket…writers who cared and took the time to create something for the ages! Thanks to Wes Mcfloss for the tacos!”

While a photo shared by Fabian on social media may not be from the picket lines, Odenkirk is clearly taking time to catch up with his pals as he was featured in a group photo alongside Fabian, Rhea Seehorn, and Gould. “Never know who you’re gonna run into.💙” the actor wrote.

On August 9, Odenkirk teased another BCS meetup with costar Julie Ann Emery, who played his uncooperative client Betsy Kettleman. “With the great and wonderful Julie Ann Emery (Betsy Kettleman from BCS) walking the line outside Netflix on day 100 of the WGA strike for fair compensation! Keeping’ on…,” Odenkirk tweeted.

Another post on August 17 teased his reunion on the picket line with more BCS creatives who overlap with his most recent AMC series Lucky Hank. His costars from the new show, including Mireille Enos and Cedric Yarbrough, were both featured in the images — and there was also an Alan Ruck cameo (he’s married to Enos).

Along with Odenkirk’s most recent picket excursion on August 22, fellow BCS star Ed Begley Jr. shared a sweet photo of himself with the actor and Fabian, tweeting, “Striking @ Disney with @PatrickFabian and @mrbobodenkirk! #SagAftrasStrong.”

Hopefully, the need for picket-line reunions will soon come to an end, but until then, we’re sure Odenkirk will continue to rise to the occasion by fighting for his fellow creatives alongside his beloved colleagues.

